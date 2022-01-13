An allegedly intoxicated man Wednesday night struggled with police as they drove him to the city jail, to the hospital and back to the jail, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department first stopped the 31-year-old man around 11:15 p.m. when they saw him make a U-turn in his car in the middle of the street in the 100 block of West Mulberry Street. The report says he was driving erratically, so they stopped him.
He alleged he had a shot of liquor and a couple of beers. Police determined he was intoxicated after conducting some standard field sobriety tests and arrested him on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
He didn’t consent to a blood draw but officers obtained a warrant for a blood sample. He was first booked into the city jail and allegedly tried to pull away from police when they were trying to detain him to take him to a hospital from the jail for the draw.
According to the report, he tried to sit to avoid getting in the police car. In the car, he allegedly managed to undo his seatbelt and stood up in the back.
The report says he told police the draw would be “a bloody mess” when they explained they didn’t need his consent for a blood draw because they had a warrant signed from a judge. He was also placed in a wrap, a remote body restraint.
On the way back to the jail, officers put a helmet on his head because he moved around in the car earlier and he started banging his head against the partition. Because he struggled with police during the different transports, he was also charged with resisting arrest, search or transport.
Other reports
1900 block of Jason Drive — Police are investigating an assault at McMath Middle School after a student resource officer saw a student pulling a counselor’s hair Thursday, according to a police report.
The report says the officer heard a disturbance around 1:09 p.m. When they went to check it out, they saw a student had a handful of an employee’s hair in their grip. The 14-year-old girl then released the hair, according to the report.
An investigation is ongoing.
5300 block of East McKinney Street — A woman who left her car running outside her home discovered it stolen shortly after Wednesday morning, according to a police report.
She told police she had her car turned on and parked around 7 a.m. She reported she went inside and when she came back, her silver Honda Accord was gone.
The report says there’s no record of it being towed and police are investigating it as a vehicle theft.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 340 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 34 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.