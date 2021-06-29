While waiting to get his blood drawn at a hospital Monday, a 31-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated asked police if he would still be able to make it to his dinner plans. He did not make it to his dinner plans.
The Denton Police Department arrested the man near the intersection of Bradshaw and McKinney streets Monday evening. One 911 caller reported seeing a drunk driver and while police were en route to that call around 7:09 p.m., a second caller said an intoxicated man went into Spec’s Wines, Spirits and Finer Foods on Colorado Boulevard to try to purchase alcohol.
According to the report, the second caller told police the man left the store in his car and sped out of the parking lot. The suspect was the only person inside the car and the report says he was cooperative with police at the beginning when they started to conduct standard field sobriety tests.
He allegedly couldn’t or wouldn’t follow instructions for the horizontal gaze nystagmus test and then said he didn’t want to do anymore tests.
The suspect consented to a blood specimen draw and was taken to a hospital. While there, he allegedly asked police if he would still be able to make it to his dinner plans.
Police told the man he was under arrest, so he wouldn’t be able to make it to his dinner plans. The suspect then said he would reschedule his plans, according to the report.
He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Other reports
100 block of South Loop 288 — A woman at a gas station punched another driver after first honking at her Monday morning, according to a police report.
The caller said the driver of a sedan pulled up behind her at 7-Eleven and started honking at her. She reported traffic was stalled in front of her, so she gestured with her hands that she couldn’t move forward yet.
According to the report, the other driver exited her car and went up to the caller. The caller said she only meant to roll her window down a little bit, but the window was automatic so it went down completely. She said her assailant punched her at least two times, but she didn’t have an exact count because she was surprised at the assault.
She told police the woman also threatened to taser her but she never displayed a weapon. The report says she was able to provide police with a license plate number.
500 block of Inman Street — Police arrested a woman who allegedly punched a tenant at Redpoint Denton early Monday, according to a police report.
A woman called 911 to report the assault near the apartment complex’s pool. The report says she had visible injuries and the suspect was sitting on the front porch of her apartment.
She allegedly appeared heavily intoxicated and had a strong odor of alcohol emitting from her, but didn’t cooperate with police during the investigation.
According to the report, she didn’t have a phone or a phone number for someone to pick her up, so she was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication, assault causes bodily injury and failure to identify.
The report didn’t say why she was charged with failure to identify. Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said people are only charged with that if they provide a false name during detention or arrest or if they refuse to identify themselves upon arrest.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 384 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 47 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.