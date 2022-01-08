A 45-year-old man was arrested Friday night after Denton police found him driving about 30 miles under the speed limit on Interstate 35 and he allegedly continued on the road until reaching a Hickory Creek neighborhood, according to a police report.
By about 8:37 p.m., numerous reports were made of a white truck driving about 40 miles per hour in the 5000 block of Interstate 35E, swerving from lane to lane and nearly hitting other vehicles. Officers located the truck in front of Huffines Kia in Corinth and activated their emergency lights, but the driver continued driving south.
After over two miles and five minutes of driving, the vehicle eventually stopped in a Hickory Creek neighborhood. Four police departments coordinated for the stop, including Denton, Lewisville, Hickory Creek and Lake Dallas. The driver allegedly told officers he drank a six pack of beer and they noted his eyes were red and watery, the report states.
The man was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated (third or more offense) and a charge of fleeing a police officer.
Other reports
500 block of West Hickory Street — Hanabi Ramen purposely had its power turned off and a door damaged Thursday night, according to a police report.
Someone from the restaurant contacted police at about 3 p.m. Friday to report video camera footage captured a person turning the power off and damaging the exterior door Thursday night. The damage would cost about $177 to repair, the report states, and the restaurant lost food to spoilage because the power was off all night.
The restaurant was also delayed from opening by about one hour, the report states. Because the business suffered losses from the damage, the incident is under investigation for an enhanced charge of criminal mischief, impairing or interfering with public service less than $30,000.
2200 block of Interstate 35E — A PlayStation 4 sale meetup turned into an aggravated robbery Friday evening, according to a police report.
The victim called police at about 5:03 p.m. to report they met up with someone to buy a used PlayStation 4 for $100. The person showed up with a handgun and a mask covering their face, took the cash and left by vehicle, according to the victim. An investigation is ongoing using details given by the victim.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 276 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.