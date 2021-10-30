Denton police say a 25-year-old woman was intoxicated and dressed as a police officer when she hit a parked vehicle and a man without stopping Saturday morning, sending the man to the hospital with a broken leg.
A police report states that at about 2:04 a.m., officers were on patrol in the 100 block of Avenue A when they saw a 2015 Hyundai exit a parking lot, run over a curb and strike a parked vehicle. It then proceeded to strike a man legally crossing the street and fled the scene, though officers stopped it “without a pursuit.”
Police reported the driver, a 25-year-old woman, was dressed in a police officer costume. She allegedly refused to cooperate with the investigation, although officers learned from witnesses that she had been drinking prior to the crash. They also found numerous partially full bottles of liquor in her vehicle.
The pedestrian, a 25-year-old man, suffered a broken leg and was transported to a local hospital following the crash. The woman was arrested on a charge of intoxication assault causes serious bodily injury, as well as a charge of failure to stop and leave information for crash over $200.
Other reports
1800 block of South Loop 288 — A woman and her boyfriend were arrested on multiple charges Friday evening after a Best Buy employee witnessed them steal from the store and followed them by car to other stores where they allegedly stole more, according to a police report.
The employee called police at about 6:36 p.m. to report the couple entered the store and left with over $2,000 in merchandise. He followed them as they took off in a white van, the report states, heading to a Target and leaving with more items before heading to Buc-ee’s.
Officers arrived at the Buc-ee’s and found the couple walking back toward the van. The employee showed them security camera footage from the Best Buy theft. They spoke to the woman, who said she had just picked up her boyfriend from the county jail. She eventually admitted to stealing speakers and sound bars from the Best Buy, the report states, with that merchandise totaling about $2,500.
Officers also found items from Target inside the van, in addition to a clear plastic bag containing 9.5 grams of methamphetamine in packaging. They also found five documents of identifying information in the woman’s purse, which didn’t belong to her. She and her boyfriend were each charged with possession of controlled substance and theft of property greater than $2,5000, less than $30,000. The woman was additionally charged with fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
400 block of Withers Street — A 33-year-old man was arrested on three felony warrants Friday evening, all charges of indecency with child, sexual contact, according to a police report.
The warrants were based out of the Denton County Sheriff’s Office from August of 2020, according to the report. Officers received a tip the wanted man was in town, which led them to the address where they made the arrest. The report did not clarify where he lives but stated he had fled to Mexico following the alleged offenses.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 381 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.