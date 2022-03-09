A 56-year-old man is facing a charge of accident involving damage after driving away in his Lexus from a crash Tuesday afternoon on northbound Interstate 35E.
The driver of a pickup truck called the Denton Police Department about a hit-and-run crash on the highway near the exit for Brinker Road and Buc-ee’s Boulevard. Police responded around 12:43 p.m. and spoke to both the driver who was hit and a witness.
The victim and witness told police another driver struck the truck driver, who had a flatbed trailer attached to his truck, and fled. The victim’s truck had damage to the rear fender and trailer. He told police the other driver got stuck between his truck and trailer after hitting him, and he had to fight to keep his truck and trailer under control.
The witness reported seeing the other driver exit and lose a tire. According to the report, she left after giving police the information she had and returned saying she had found the other driver in the 1400 block of Dallas Drive.
That driver alleged he was in a crash on Dallas Drive, but officers didn’t see debris in the roadway where he claimed the crash had happened. His vehicle matched the description they were given from the hit-and-run.
The report says the driver then admitted to being involved in a crash on the highway. The victim wanted to press charges, so the suspect driver was arrested and charged with accident involving damage to a vehicle, greater than or equal to $200.
Other reports
3100 block of Unicorn Lake Boulevard — An unknown person walked into an office at an eye doctor’s business Tuesday and stole a purse during business hours, according to a police report.
The footage shown to police shows the burglary happened around 4:52 p.m. The report says a person entered the building and went into a few different rooms before reaching the caller’s office. She said the thief took her $100 purse, which also held credit cards, gift cards and cash.
An investigation is ongoing.
1200 block of East Hickory Street — Twin boys were detained Tuesday evening after police responded to a call of shots heard, according to a police report.
Police went out near Carl Young Park after several callers reported gunshots and saw three people walking toward Renaissance Courts. The report says one of the boys, who was eventually released without charges, stopped, while the other two ran.
A 15-year-old boy who ran was eventually stopped, detained and charged with evading arrest or detention. His twin brother, who was not among the three people police saw, walked up to them, and officers learned he had an outstanding warrant. He was detained on the warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity.
A third person, who police saw with a gun, wasn’t found, but the gun was found in the area, according to a police report. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 325 service and officer-initiated calls and made two arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 39 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.