A man was transported to a local hospital Friday morning after a caller reported he had been drinking and fell, though medics determined it was actually a stab wound causing him to bleed from his face, according to a police report.
Along with medics, officers arrived at the 3100 block of Bandera Street at about 1:17 a.m. after a caller reported a man was in the grass behind a restaurant. That person told officers they believed the man fell and split his head open while drinking, the report states, and he was transported to a local hospital.
While en route to the hospital, medics determined the man’s injury was actually a stab wound, though the report states he initially told them he had fallen and cut his face. The report adds that medics had trouble speaking with him about his injuries, possibly due to his intoxication.
The report does not specify if any weapons were located on the man or at the scene of the incident, though officers reported it as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
3000 block of Interstate 35 — A 71-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after he was treated at a hospital and allegedly refused to leave when asked multiple times by employees, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at the hospital at about 4:14 p.m. and spoke with employees, who told them he was uncooperative and yelling after being treated. They also spoke with the man, who allegedly said he wasn’t going to go anywhere and told officers to take him to jail. Employees, the report states, had been trying to get him to leave for over an hour and wanted him criminally trespassed.
The man allegedly repeatedly refused to leave and was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
1200 block of Audra Lane — A 42-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after officers allegedly found him intoxicated and lying on the side of the road with his legs in the roadway, according to a police report.
Multiple callers reported the man to police, the report states, saying he was partially lying in the street and that they were concerned he would get hit by a vehicle. Officers arrived at about 2:16 p.m. to find his legs were in the roadway and that vehicles were having to switch lanes to avoid hitting him, the report states.
Officers found a 40-ounce bottle of an alcoholic beverage at the man’s feet that was over three-quarters empty, the report states, and they observed his speech was slurred and incoherent. The man allegedly admitted to drinking the beverage, along with other alcoholic drinks, and medics arrived and cleared him.
After being cleared, the man allegedly had trouble sitting on the curb, requiring assistance from officers to not fall over. He was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 437 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 29 people into the Denton County Jail.