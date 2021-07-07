A 36-year-old man accused of drunk driving drove into oncoming traffic early Tuesday morning and told Denton police he was “chasing love,” according to a police report.
A 911 caller told the Denton Police Department a man he believed was intoxicated left Jack’s Tavern, 504 S. Elm St., around 1:55 a.m. Tuesday and drove off. Police found the driver stopped at a red light at Eagle Drive and South Bell Avenue.
The driver allegedly ran the red light after initially stopping and turned onto South Bell Avenue. The report says he turned into oncoming lanes of traffic and nearly hit a police patrol car before correcting himself and turning onto the correct lanes.
Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of South Bell Avenue, about half a mile away from Jack’s Tavern.
According to the report, police smelled a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and the driver alleged he came into Denton from Fort Worth.
He first denied leaving a bar and told police he was “chasing love,” the report says. Asked how much alcohol he had to drink, he told officers he had an assortment of liquor and beer starting at about 3 p.m. Monday.
He allegedly fell during a standard field sobriety test and only completed the horizontal nystagmus test. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
The suspect was taken to the city jail after completing a blood draw and police learned he was previously convicted of driving under the influence in 2008. His charge was enhanced to DWI second.
Other reports
400 block of Bryan Street — A man whose apartment was burglarized Tuesday told police he believes he knows who broke into his home, according to a police report.
He told officers he didn’t want to press charges and instead wanted to document the incident. The report says he left home around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday and returned around 3:30 p.m. He found his apartment ransacked and the only items missing were things that belonged to the other person who was involved.
900 block of Bernard Street — A tenant initially didn’t report his car as stolen until Tuesday because he thought a company repossessed it, according to a police report.
The caller told police he last saw his 2013 Chevrolet Cruze parked outside his home at University Place apartments. The report says the keys were still inside the car.
According to the report, he delayed reporting the theft to police because he first thought a company repossessed it since he was behind on payments. He since learned it wasn’t repossessed.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 424 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 23 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.