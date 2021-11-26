A 20-year-old man who allegedly drove intoxicated Thursday and fled from a crash admitted to police he left because he was scared, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to a crash around 8:28 p.m. near South Mayhill Road and Interstate 35E. A 911 caller said they felt back pain and said the other driver fled the scene. The report says the caller was able to give police a license plate number of the other car and said it was a black Ford Fusion.
Officers spoke with witnesses to the crash and one pointed out that the other driver went into a parking lot in the 3100 block of Colorado Boulevard. Police found a Ford Fusion with heavy damage to the front and saw one person in the driver’s seat.
According to the report, there was a language barrier between police and the suspect, which was eventually resolved with an interpreter.
The suspect allegedly attempted to start his car after police told him to stop and get out of the car. The report says they were able to get him out and noted an odor of alcohol coming from his breath and that he had red, watery eyes.
He allegedly had three 12-oz. beer bottles in the car, and one was open, full and cold. The report says he told the interpreter he drank three beers while driving and admitted to being in the crash earlier, fleeing without helping or giving his information because he was scared.
Because he allegedly tried to flee, he wasn’t taken out of handcuffs and police didn’t finish standard field sobriety tests. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and accident involving injury.
Police checked his criminal background and learned he had a previous DWI, so that charge was enhanced to DWI second. Officers searched his person and found a social security card and permanent residency card, determined to be fake, on his person. He was also charged with tampering with a government record.
Other reports
3800 block of Pockrus Page Road — A man claimed his ex-wife broke a window to his apartment Thursday using a bucket, according to a police report.
He reported this happened during a custody exchange and that the damage cost $140. An investigation is ongoing.
900 block of Kilkenny Court — There may be surveillance footage showing a potential burglary suspect using another person’s debit or credit card at a gas station Thursday, according to a police report.
A woman reported her car was burglarized, noting her wallet was missing and someone spent $78.90 on one of her cards at a gas station. The report says she let a family member borrow her car and they then forgot to lock it when they returned it to her.
An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 207 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, seven people were booked into the Denton County Jail.