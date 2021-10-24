An alleged dine-and-dasher was trespassed from a restaurant in the 4000 block of Interstate 35 after he returned twice in the days following his theft, at one point threatening to kill an employee.
The employee called police at about 4:56 a.m. Saturday to report the man had returned to the restaurant. She said that after not paying for a meal Wednesday, he came back Thursday and ran up to her in her car, telling her he was going to kill her.
Officers found the man in the parking lot Saturday morning. He denied ever threatening the employee, although the report does not specify if he gave police a response for his alleged theft or told them why he kept coming back to the restaurant.
The restaurant did not want to press charges for theft, the report states, but the employee wanted to press charges for terroristic threat. The man was trespassed from the business, and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A woman allegedly walked into an apartment complex office Saturday impersonating a Census Bureau agent and demanded personal information for several tenants, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at about noon and spoke to the apartment complex’s manager, who said the woman entered, announced herself as a federal agent and demanded the information, which employees refused to give. They got more specifics from an employee, who said the woman introduced herself as a Census Bureau agent. When she refused to give the information, the woman said she could be charged with defying the agency. An investigation is ongoing.
Intersection of Old Dominion Road and West University Drive — A man called police Saturday afternoon to report another man, who owes him $1,600, ripped the handle off a door on his vehicle, according to a police report.
The man called police at about 2:17 p.m. to report he went to the other man’s residence to ask him for the money, leading to an argument in which the man started yelling and ripped the handle off a door on the caller’s vehicle.
He had left the area by the time officers arrived, the report states, and the caller told them the damage was between $800 and $1,000. Police reported the incident as criminal mischief, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 318 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.