A 33-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly punched someone in the head Thursday, causing injuries so severe they could result in death, according to a police report.
At about 4:32 p.m., police were dispatched to the 100 block of North Elm Street for an assault. A caller said they saw a man get “knocked out” and that he was bleeding from the head. Police arrived on the scene to find medics wheeling the man on a gurney into an ambulance.
The report states police recognized the victim. He was bleeding from the head, and there was a large pool of blood near him on the ground.
Police spoke with a witness who identified the suspect by name and said he took off running. Another witness approached police and said the man had run southbound.
Witnesses did not seem to have observed a disturbance before the assault, according to the report. But one witness said they saw the man punch the victim in the head and the victim fall to the ground.
They located the suspect walking in the 500 block of South Elm Street. The report states that police observed him enter a bush in an apparent attempt to hide. Police recognized the suspect as well from previous encounters, according to the report, and knew his name to be the same as the name the witness provided.
He told police he had been defending himself. Police put the man in handcuffs and observed his hand was bleeding, according to the report. A pat-down search of the man revealed he had brass knuckles in his back pocket, the report states. The man allegedly denied using them.
The report states police read the man his Miranda rights, and the man said he understood and wanted to speak with the police. He said the two got into an argument, and he allegedly admitted to physically assaulting the victim without the victim having physically assaulted him.
He was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The report states that medical staff advised police that the victim’s injuries — a fractured skull and brain hemorrhaging — were severe and the wounds resembled the shape of brass knuckles. The injuries were serious enough that they created a substantial risk of death or impairment, according to the report.
Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said there were no updates on the victim’s condition, but he is still in the hospital. Police are working to determine if there is camera footage of the incident.
Other reports
3100 block of Colorado Boulevard — Police caught three individuals allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in hotel parking lots Wednesday, according to a police report.
At about 3:52 a.m., police were conducting surveillance at several hotel locations when an officer observed a vehicle drive through the parking lot of one hotel and into the lot of a different hotel.
The report states the vehicle parked in front of a Toyota Tundra and the driver exited, walked along the truck, then returned to their vehicle. They then allegedly did one loop around the parking lot before returning to the truck, getting underneath it and driving off.
The officer confirmed that the catalytic converter was missing from the truck and informed other officers and detectives.
Police conducted a high-risk stop of the suspected vehicle. Three suspects were detained, including a 21-year-old male, a 20-year-old female and a juvenile.
Police allegedly found four catalytic converters, used blades and a large saw in their vehicle.
The two adults were arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A woman told police Thursday someone was financially abusing her 100-year-old grandmother, according to a police report.At about 10:30 a.m., officers took a report from a woman in the police department lobby about an allegation of financial exploitation.
The woman said someone her grandmother knew was taking advantage of her. The grandmother allegedly found false deeds, bank statements, bills and contracts that were inaccurate or fraudulent.
The woman indicated she wanted to press charges. Police are investigating.
3000 block of Interstate 35 — An intoxicated patient at a local hospital grabbed and punched a staff member in the ear Thursday, causing her to feel dizzy and in pain, according to a police report.
At about 8:21 p.m., police were dispatched to a local hospital. The caller said a male patient hit staff, and security had to detain him.
When police arrived, they located the man, who was detained in a hospital bed. They also located a female staff member who said she was trying to help the patient when he became aggressive.
She said he grabbed onto her shirt and she asked him to stop but he continued to grab her and threw a closed-fist punch at her ear. Police did not observe any visible injuries, according to the report. But she said she felt pain.
Police attempted to speak with the patient, but the report states he was so intoxicated he did not seem to know what was going on.
After they left the scene, police received a call from the staff member saying she did want to press charges and she felt dizzy as a result of the punch. She said it might be possible to get video footage of the incident.
Police are still investigating the incident. The man had not been arrested as of early Friday afternoon, Beckwith said. But the direct threat to the nurse was mitigated by security, she said.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 341 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.