Blotter
DRC

A 33-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly punched someone in the head Thursday, causing injuries so severe they could result in death, according to a police report.

At about 4:32 p.m., police were dispatched to the 100 block of North Elm Street for an assault. A caller said they saw a man get “knocked out” and that he was bleeding from the head. Police arrived on the scene to find medics wheeling the man on a gurney into an ambulance.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Tags

Recommended for you