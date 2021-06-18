A 42-year-old man accused of stalking his girlfriend allegedly followed her around for three hours, according to a police report.
On June 8, a woman went to the Denton Police Department to report her boyfriend was following her around town in his truck after he assaulted her.
She alleged her boyfriend had been violent with her in the past and she was afraid something bad would happen to her if police didn’t intervene. The victim reported her boyfriend showed up to her friend’s house while she was there, acting belligerent and claiming she took his phone.
He allegedly threatened to beat her when she tried to leave. She claimed he yelled at her, grabbed her jaw and squeezed it.
A detective assigned to the case determined the suspect had been stalking her and showing up to her residence unwanted on multiple occasions and followed her around. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
University of North Texas police found him Thursday at QuikTrip at 321 W. Eagle Drive and followed him to the 7-Eleven at 1223 McCormick St. where Denton police then arrested him. He was charged with stalking.
Other reports
100 block of Precision Drive — Two men who claimed to be food delivery people assaulted a tenant at The Retreat at Denton apartments Thursday morning, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched around 8:28 a.m. shortly after the caller said the assault occurred. He said two men came up to his apartment claiming to be with a food delivery service.
The report says only one of the men was visible to the caller when he opened the door. The one who was visible had a firearm that appeared to be a rifle.
The caller said a second man appeared and tried to grab him, but he was able to wrestle away from them and run out of the complex. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
1700 block of Sam Bass Boulevard — Police arrested a woman on an outstanding warrant after responding to an unrelated domestic disturbance early Thursday, according to a police report.
Dispatchers informed officers another woman had been making false allegations against the man who lived at the residence. Police spoke with the man and woman at the residence and learned she had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. The charge is injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 417 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 31 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.