The Denton Police Department is investigating an incident involving trespassing and evading arrest in the 2400 block of East McKinney Street.
At 8:47 a.m., officers responded to a call about a man trespassing in a vacant apartment, police reported. When officers approached the apartment, a man started to run from the apartment complex. The caller identified the man as the same person who was trespassing inside the apartment.
Shortly after, officers were flagged down by someone who stated he saw the man running in the 2700 block of East McKinney Street and directed the officers to where he spotted him.
When the man saw officers approach, he began to flee. The officers identified themselves and told the man to stop running; however, the man jumped up an embankment toward a wooden fence and proceeded to jump over the fence. The officers searched the area but were unable to locate the man.
Other reports
3500 block of Quail Creek Drive — At 2:47 a.m., officers were patrolling the area of Brinker Road near Loop 288 when they observed a vehicle traveling with no lights on.
Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop near the 1900 block of Brinker Road; however, the vehicle failed to yield. The officers activated their lights and sirens, but the vehicle continued driving in an unsafe manner before eventually stopping in a parking lot, according to a police report.
Officers exited their vehicle and gave loud verbal commands for the driver to exit the vehicle and get on the ground. The driver then proceeded to flee the scene, while the passenger of the vehicle did listen to commands and lay on the ground.
Once backup arrived, the passenger was detained and placed in handcuffs; however, police were unable to locate the driver of the vehicle.
The vehicle was towed, and police got in contact with the registered owner of the vehicle, who stated it was stolen. The passenger, who was an acquaintance of the driver, was determined to be a juvenile and released to a parent.
200 block of Hann Street — A 32-year-old man was arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, according to a police report.
At 12:33 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence where a man allegedly caused injury to a woman following a verbal argument. He allegedly grabbed both of the woman’s arms and screamed at her, and when she tried to push him away, he threw her across the room, causing her to fall on top of a table, the report states.
When officers arrived, she said she was experiencing pain, but officers did not observe any visible injuries. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, and the man was arrested.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 338 service and officer-imitated calls and made seven arrests.