A 79-year-old woman lost almost $45,000 in what appeared to be a malware scam, according to a Sunday morning report from the Denton Police Department.
The woman, who is a resident of the Vistas at Rayzor Ranch senior community, told police she clicked on a pop-up on her computer that told her to call a number. The person on the other end of the phone told the woman to make numerous cash withdrawals to fix her computer, according to the report.
The incident is under investigation.
Other reports
200 block of Fort Worth Drive — Police are investigating an early-morning break-in at a smoke shop that took place Sunday.
Officers were patrolling the area and responded to an alarm at the business around 5:53 a.m. Surveillance video showed multiple people using a hammer to break in the glass front door and entering the building, where they filled several bags with merchandise.
It was unclear at the time of the report how much property was taken or what the value of the stolen property was.
100 block of Avenue A — A man is seeking to press charges after he said he was assaulted outside a bar in the Fry Street area early Sunday morning.
Officers were standing outside around 1:55 a.m. when a staff member from Fry Street Tavern pointed them toward men who appeared to be intoxicated and were causing a disturbance, according to the report. Officers spoke to a 23-year-old man who said a man who had already left the scene threw a drink on him and another hit him in the face. Officers observed a mark on the face of the alleged victim, and surveillance footage showed a person striking the man in the face.
The incident is under investigation.
300 block of North Ruddell Street — A man was arrested after being accused of squatting in a vacant house for what the owner said was at least the second time, according to a police report.
The property owner called police around 7:11 p.m. and asked them to check on his property because he believed the suspect, who had been arrested for squatting in the home in October, was doing so again. When officers arrived, they observed signs that someone was living at the home and saw the suspect approach the property, where he hopped the fence and entered the backyard.
The owner said he wanted to press charges, and the man was booked in the Denton County Jail without incident.
1100 block of North Elm Street — A caller reported Sunday that his Jeep’s catalytic converter was stolen while the vehicle was parked.
The Jeep was inoperable due to a battery issue and had been parked in the lot of the caller’s apartment complex. When he went to turn the vehicle on, he noticed the catalytic converter had been removed. The repair costs are estimated at about $2,100.
There is a possibility that camera footage could have captured the alleged theft. Police are investigating.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 334 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.
