Blotter

A 79-year-old woman lost almost $45,000 in what appeared to be a malware scam, according to a Sunday morning report from the Denton Police Department.

The woman, who is a resident of the Vistas at Rayzor Ranch senior community, told police she clicked on a pop-up on her computer that told her to call a number. The person on the other end of the phone told the woman to make numerous cash withdrawals to fix her computer, according to the report.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags