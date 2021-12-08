A 911 caller reported three people broke into Bombay Vapor in the 2100 block of Sadau Court after store hours and stole about $4,800 in merchandise, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department is investigating the late night burglary. Police arrived around 2:03 a.m. Tuesday and saw both the front and back glass doors to the shop were shattered.
A staffer called 911 after seeing three people inside the store from a camera. No one was at the scene when police arrived.
Along with $4,800 in vape merchandise stolen, the doors were estimated to cost more than $775 to fix.
Other reports
2800 block of West University Drive — At the city jail early Tuesday, police discovered that a 38-year-old robbery suspect had $370 in loose cash, several folding knives and financial property that didn’t belong to him, according to a police report.
Staff at RaceTrac reported a man came in, took money from a cash register and then walked out. Police responded around 12:02 a.m. and found a man that matched the description given near WinCo Foods on University.
Officers detained him after a short foot chase. The report says they spoke to witnesses who saw the robbery. One employee reported they tried to stop the suspect by pulling on his clothing, but the suspect then allegedly waved a knife around in a threatening manner before taking off.
He was arrested and charged with both aggravated robbery and evading arrest or detention. Police found $370 in loose cash and multiple folding knives on him as well as items like checks and ID cards that didn’t belong to him. He hadn’t been charged with possession of those items but an investigation is still ongoing.
300 block of South Woodrow Lane — A 26-year-old man allegedly punched another man at Monsignor King Outreach Center early Tuesday because he was irritated at the other man talking on his phone, according to a police report.
Police arrived around 2:47 a.m. after getting a call about an assault. The report says both men were still at the scene, and one had multiple injuries. He denied medical attention and had injuries on his face, mouth, knees and elbows.
The suspect allegedly punched him at least 13 times, picked him up by the neck and slammed his face onto the floor, according to the report. Staff showed police the incident on security footage.
The suspect alleged this started because he was irritated that the victim was talking on the phone. He was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 373 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 32 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.