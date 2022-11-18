A 23-year-old man with a prior charge of driving while intoxicated was arrested Thursday after he allegedly drove away in a car when police tried to confront him, according to a police report. He said his alleged intoxicated behavior was because he had been sick.
At about 2:08 a.m., an officer was patrolling in the 100 block of Avenue A when they saw a man and a woman walking on the street. The officer reported hearing the man slurring his words and seeing him swaying as he walked.
The officer approached the two and asked if they had a designated driver. The woman said they were walking home. The officer later watched the man and woman get into a sedan and turn it on, with the man in the driver’s seat, according to the report.
The officer walked up to the car to conduct a traffic stop. The report states it was stationary when the officer first approached, but the man started driving around the officer. The officer yelled at him to stop the car, but he drove away on Hickory Street until he turned south onto Welch Street.
University of North Texas police located the same vehicle in 900 block of West Eagle Drive. When Denton police arrived, the same man was out of the car. When police approached, he was allegedly swaying heavily. The woman who was in the passenger seat received a ride from a friend while police interviewed the man.
During the interview, police confronted him about his alleged evasion and the report states he acted as if he didn’t know what they were talking about. When police asked how much he’d had to drink, he said “not much.” But the report alleged his eyes were bloodshot and droopy and the smell of alcohol was coming from his breath.
He later alleged he had nothing to drink and was slurring his words because he was sick and on prescription medication.
Police conducted standard field sobriety tests, and the report states they obtained sufficient clues to believe he was intoxicated. He was placed under arrest. The report states he refused to provide a blood sample, so a warrant was issued and a blood specimen was collected at a local hospital.
He was transported to the city jail without incident. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, second offense — as the man had been arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container in October 2021 — and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 390 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.