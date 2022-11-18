FlashingLights05.JPG
Dallas Morning News file photo

A 23-year-old man with a prior charge of driving while intoxicated was arrested Thursday after he allegedly drove away in a car when police tried to confront him, according to a police report. He said his alleged intoxicated behavior was because he had been sick.

At about 2:08 a.m., an officer was patrolling in the 100 block of Avenue A when they saw a man and a woman walking on the street. The officer reported hearing the man slurring his words and seeing him swaying as he walked.

