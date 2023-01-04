Denton Police badge
DRC

A 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated Tuesday when she was on the way to take her son to the park and crashed, according to a police report.

At about 3:45 p.m., a Denton police officer was driving southbound on North Bell Avenue from Sherman Drive when they noticed traffic was backed up near University Drive. As the officer approached, they were alerted over dispatch of a minor crash nearby and that the driver might be intoxicated.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

