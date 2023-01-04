A 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated Tuesday when she was on the way to take her son to the park and crashed, according to a police report.
At about 3:45 p.m., a Denton police officer was driving southbound on North Bell Avenue from Sherman Drive when they noticed traffic was backed up near University Drive. As the officer approached, they were alerted over dispatch of a minor crash nearby and that the driver might be intoxicated.
When they and other officers arrived, they learned there were no injuries in the crash. The exact circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.
One of the drivers approached the officer to talk to him about the incident. As she spoke, the report states the officer noticed her speech was somewhat slurred and her balance was off.
She allegedly denied having anything alcoholic to drink and said she was driving with her son to the park to play soccer when they unexpectedly crashed.
Despite her denial, the report states the officer still felt intoxication could be a factor in the crash. They conducted standard field sobriety tests and gathered sufficient clues to indicate she was intoxicated, according to the report.
She was arrested and transported to a local hospital to obtain a blood specimen. She was then transported to and booked in the city jail.
An 11-year-old boy who had been sitting in the front passenger seat at the time of the crash was unharmed. His father picked him up after the arrest.
Driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under 15 years old is a state jail felony punishable by 180 days to two years imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000.
Other reports
5000 block of Beaver Creek Avenue — A woman reported Tuesday she lost $800 to an apartment subletting scam, according to a police report.
At about 12:20 p.m., police were dispatched to a theft report. The caller said she was scammed out of $800.
She was in a Facebook group that assists people with leasing apartments in the Dallas area and reached out to someone saying she was interested in subleasing their apartment.
She said they asked her to fill out an application and send $800, then they’d get back to her about whether she was approved. After she sent the money, she said she never heard back.
After contacting the apartment complex to further investigate, she said she learned no one by the name of the person in the Facebook group lived at the complex.
Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said she hasn’t seen many reports of scams like this in Denton yet, but this kind of scam is common in general.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 379 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.