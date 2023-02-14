A 21-year-old man was arrested Monday after he allegedly drove recklessly with an infant passenger and crashed into another car, according to a police report.
At about 7:57 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to the 1700 block of South Loop 288 after a third-party caller reported a man and a woman fighting inside a vehicle. The caller said it sounded like the woman was yelling for help.
It was reported that the man was allegedly operating the vehicle at high speeds while there was moderate traffic in the area and light precipitation on the roads with no regard for his girlfriend or their infant.
Also, as he drove, the report states he was assaulting his girlfriend. Police observed she had injuries on her left ear and wrist, according to the report.
The report states the driver ran a red light, causing his vehicle to collide with another. While the report did not include details on the crash, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said it doesn’t appear anyone was injured.
Police learned that the man had three active warrants for his arrest: one for driving without a driver’s license, another for failure to maintain financial responsibility and a third for assault by contact.
They also learned of another incident in the last 12 months in which he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, who court records indicate was pregnant at the time. In 2020, he was convicted of three felonies in Denton County, including burglary of a habitation, theft and lesser included robbery.
Along with the warrants, the man was charged Monday with continuous violence against the family and abandoning or endangering a child intentionally, knowingly, recklessly or with criminal negligence. Both offenses are typically a third-degree felony, and each carries a sentence of two to 10 years.
As of Tuesday afternoon, he remained in the Denton City Jail with his bond set at $30,000.
Other reports
1600 block of East McKinney Street — A man reported he came home Monday to find his special-edition PlayStation was missing, according to a police report.
At about 12:02 p.m., police were dispatched to a burglary of a habitation call. The resident said when he returned to his apartment, he discovered someone broke in.
The report states it’s likely the burglar gained access through a window. The resident told police that one of his windows was broken and wouldn’t close all the way.
Also, several of his drawers and cabinets were left open, according to the report. But the only items that appeared to be missing were a God of War edition PlayStation 5 worth $1,500 and an Xbox worth $250.
Police are still investigating the incident. Burglary of a habitation is second-degree felony that carries a sentence of between two and 20 years.
7800 block of Interstate 35 — A man reported Monday that he left his broken-down car on the side of the road but when the tow truck arrived, the car was missing, according to a police report.
At about 10:57 a.m., police were dispatched to meet with a man about a car theft. He said his red Chevrolet El Camino broke down near Exit 473 on Friday. Beckwith said it seemed as though the car was inoperable.
The man said that on Sunday, a mechanic passed it on the highway and said it was still there. But when they drove back on Monday around 7:15 a.m., it was gone. The report states police confirmed it was not towed.
While the report did not include the vehicle’s exact estimated value, it was listed between $2,500 and $30,000. This level of theft is a state jail felony punishable by 180 days to two years imprisonment.
Police are still investigating the theft.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 405 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.