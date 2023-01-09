A woman reported Sunday someone broke into her house while she was on vacation and stole a $10,000 Barbie doll along with other valuable collectibles, according to a police report.
At about 5:41 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to the 600 block of North Wood Street for a burglary. The homeowner said she was out of town and thought someone was inside her home while she was gone.
She said she remembered locking her door before she left, but some of her items seemed out of place. The report states police noticed there was what appeared to be a pry mark on the back door. The homeowner said it wasn’t there before she left town.
While police were at her home, she said she hadn’t noticed anything missing but she wanted to press charges for burglary.
A few hours later, she contacted police again after noticing some items had gone missing. The items included Barbie dolls — 10 of which she said were valued at $1,000 each and one at $10,000 — as well as autographed photos valued at $3,000 total and 10 horror masks valued at $100 each.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Other reports
3300 block of Brooke Street — A mother and her son were both arrested Sunday when she got into a physical fight with her boyfriend and her son threatened to kill him with a knife, according to a police report.
At about 8:46 p.m., police were dispatched to a call about a domestic disturbance. The caller said he was arguing with his girlfriend when her son threatened to kill him with a knife.
When police arrived, they spoke with each of the parties separately. They learned all three used to live together and the son had returned for dinner.
The report states the woman and her boyfriend got into an argument while in the garage, but does not elaborate on why they were arguing.
The son was also involved in the argument but walked into the house. The woman's boyfriend said he tried to follow, but the woman prevented him from getting inside and allegedly hit him in the face multiple times, which caused small cuts on his face.
The woman told police she may have scratched her boyfriend in an attempt to keep him away from her son, the report states.
While he was inside the house, the son went to the kitchen and grabbed a large knife, then returned to the garage and allegedly threatened to kill his mother’s boyfriend with the knife. The mother said she was able to get him to put down the knife and she threw it away from them toward the street.
The boyfriend also said the son had been waving the knife and threatened him, which made him fear for his life.
An uninvolved party said they witnessed the son grab the knife from the kitchen. The report states police found the knife in the street and saw blood on it. Police also observed a cut on the son’s thumb, leading them to believe he cut himself while in possession of the weapon, the report states.
Both the woman and son were placed under arrest and transported to the city jail without incident. The mother was charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member, and the son was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, household member, as he and the other man were former roommates.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 311 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
