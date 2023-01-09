Denton police vehicle
DRC file photo

A woman reported Sunday someone broke into her house while she was on vacation and stole a $10,000 Barbie doll along with other valuable collectibles, according to a police report.

At about 5:41 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to the 600 block of North Wood Street for a burglary. The homeowner said she was out of town and thought someone was inside her home while she was gone.

