A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he followed a vehicle that crashed into his own, allegedly claimed to be a police officer and had the vehicle’s occupants lie on their stomachs as if they were being detained, according to a police report.
Officers reported they were out on an unrelated call at about 1:57 a.m. when they heard car tires screeching and engines revving, eventually finding the aftermath of a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of West Windsor Drive and Locust Street. They observed two men lying on their stomachs, the report states, with one holding his hands behind his back as if he was detained and another holding his hands above his head.
The 19-year-old approached officers and told them the two men on the ground had run into his own vehicle with theirs, the report states, and then proceeded to flee the scene until they hit a third vehicle at the intersection. At that point, he said, he approached their truck and told them to get out of it, adding that they were going to jail.
The 19-year-old told officers he instructed the two to get on the ground, the report states. When police asked him to explain how he introduced himself to the two, the report says he admitted to telling them he was a police officer.
The driver of the truck was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation, while the passenger allegedly told officers the driver did hit the 19-year-old’s vehicle and drove away until the crash at the intersection.
The report states that the passenger also told officers the 19-year-old introduced himself as an off-duty police officer and told the two he was armed. He was arrested on a charge of impersonating a public servant, with the crash still under investigation, according to the report.
Other reports
1800 block of West University Drive — A 36-year-old woman was arrested Friday morning after officers found her seemingly intoxicated without a phone, identification or money, though she was trying to get to McKinney, according to a police report.
Officers found the woman at about 6:15 a.m. after receiving multiple calls about her walking on the side of the road, the report states. Police said they observed her eyes were glassy and watery, and she told them she was in Frisco when they initially spoke to her. She also allegedly admitted to drinking, and officers observed clues of intoxication after conducting sobriety tests.
Despite the woman not having a phone, identification or money, the report states she told officers she was trying to get to McKinney. Officers believed her to be a danger to herself or others and arrested her on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
3200 block of Brooke — A woman called police Friday morning to report a bullet hit her vehicle’s trunk, according to a police report.
The woman called police at about 1:15 a.m. after she heard shots being fired, the report states, and told officers a bullet hit her vehicle’s trunk before it ricocheted, hitting the rear windshield as well. She added that there were two other gunshots as well. The report states that no one was injured and police were searching for home surveillance footage that may have captured the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 454 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 37 people into the Denton County Jail.