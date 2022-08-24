Blotter
DRC

A college freshman who was charged with indecent assault after he allegedly groped two women at Walmart on Tuesday told police he lost himself in the moment, according to a police report.

At about 6:31 p.m., police were dispatched to a suspicious person call at Walmart on University Drive. The reporting party said a man was trying to grope multiple women.

