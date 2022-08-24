A college freshman who was charged with indecent assault after he allegedly groped two women at Walmart on Tuesday told police he lost himself in the moment, according to a police report.
At about 6:31 p.m., police were dispatched to a suspicious person call at Walmart on University Drive. The reporting party said a man was trying to grope multiple women.
Police spoke with two women who said they were offended by the contact. One woman, who described herself as elderly, according to the report, said she was reaching for something on a shelf when a man touched her breast.
Another woman had left the store out of fear, according to the report, but returned to speak with police. She said someone touched her from behind while she was looking at underwear.
Police reviewed security footage and observed the woman bending over to look at underwear on a lower shelf. The report states the video then showed the 18-year-old come up behind her and push his groin into her buttocks. The woman immediately stood up and moved away from him.
When police spoke with the man, he said, “I lost myself in the moment.” He was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of indecent assault.
Other reports
Interstate 35 and University Drive — A citizen helped police detain a man who crashed his vehicle while evading a traffic stop Tuesday, according to a police report.
At about 10:27 p.m., police observed a vehicle that matched the description from a domestic violence situation they were responding to in the 400 block of Texas Street a few minutes prior. The reporting party said the man inside the vehicle was intoxicated.
When an officer drove behind the vehicle, the report states the vehicle began to accelerate, reaching at least 80 mph in a 50 mph zone on the Interstate 35E service road.
The officer initiated a traffic stop with lights and sirens. But the vehicle allegedly switched lanes erratically.
The report states the officer briefly lost sight of the vehicle, but a citizen located it crashed near the University Drive exit of I-35. The citizen said the driver exited and ran across the southbound lanes of I-35 and walked through a parking lot.
The citizen pointed out the driver to the officer and started toward the man. While it doesn’t appear the officer explicitly asked for or declined assistance, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said, the report states the citizen helped the officer detain the man.
The man was taken into custody for evading, according to the report. He refused any tests for further investigation into whether he was driving while intoxicated, but police received a warrant for a blood draw.
He was charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle and driving while intoxicated. There are no additional charges related to the initial domestic violence report, but it is under investigation, Beckwith said.
500 block of Oakland Street — A woman rolling on the ground with her pants down outside a library Tuesday was arrested for alcohol public intoxication, according to a police report.
At about 2:04 p.m., police were dispatched to the Emily Fowler Library. The call notes state someone was rolling on the ground with her pants down behind the building.
The report states she indeed had her pants down when police arrived. She was unsteady when she stood up, had slurred speech and had difficulty answering questions, according to the report.
She allegedly admitted to consuming multiple drinks, and several mostly-empty beer bottles were among her possessions.
The library staff wanted her criminally trespassed, according to the report, and she could not answer questions about how she could get to a safe location or where else she could go.
She was placed under arrest for alcohol public intoxication and transported to the city jail.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 318 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.