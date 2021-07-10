An 18-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning after he allegedly showed up intoxicated at his ex-girlfriend’s residence, attempted to drag her out and proceeded to argue with officers and his own father, who showed up to calm him down, according to a police report.
Police arrived at the 2700 block of Clubhouse Drive shortly after midnight after a caller, the ex-girlfriend’s brother, reported the man showed up at his residence intoxicated and started to yell at everybody. The man’s father was also at the scene, the report states, and was trying to take him home.
The man allegedly came toward officers upon their arrival, although they observed his father trying to hold him back. While slurring his words, he said the police could not tell him what to do, and when officers tried to put him into handcuffs, he allegedly ripped his wrists away, according to the report. The report states he continued to scream slurred insults and threats while pulling away from officers, though his father was still trying to calm him down.
The man continued, threatening to assault officers, the report states. The father began hugging him, which police allowed before backup officers arrived and they were able to handcuff the man. Officers spoke with the man’s ex-girlfriend, who said he started dragging her out of the residence. She was not hit, she said, but rather the man hit himself, which was consistent with an injury officers observed on his face.
The man was arrested on charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Other reports
2700 block of West University Drive — A Walmart asset protection employee called police Friday night to report that a customer tried to take items without paying, eventually calling the employee a racial slur and threatening to kill staff members, according to a police report.
At about 9:35 a.m., police arrived at the store, where the employee told them the customer tried to take the items without paying and threatened staff. He allegedly called the employee a racial slur before saying he was going to get a gun from his car and would see the employee outside, and he also made threats to kill other staff members before leaving on foot, the employee said.
Police reviewed security footage of the incident and an assault by threat investigation is ongoing.
1500 block of North Ruddell Street — A man called police Friday morning to report he robbed a group of men who surrounded him outside and took his phone and wallet, according to a police report.
The caller told police that at about 1:43 a.m., he was outside when a vehicle pulled up. Several men got out of the vehicle and surrounded him, he said, assaulting him and taking his phone and wallet. The report did not specify if he suffered any injuries during the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 475 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 39 people into the Denton County Jail.