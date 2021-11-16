A man parked his boat at his stepbrother’s Denton home and the two found it gone within a few hours Monday morning, according to a police report.
A 911 caller told the Denton Police Department that his stepbrother parked his 17-foot long boat at his house. The report says the caller last saw the boat around 7 a.m. Monday and discovered it was gone when he returned home at about 11 a.m.
Police spoke with the owner of the boat who confirmed he took it to his relative’s house because he didn’t have space for the white and silver 1975 Hydra Sport Bass Boat at his own home. He estimated the boat to cost $3,000 and reported it had a trailer hitch lock on it.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1500 block of North Western Boulevard — A woman who approached a driver to warn him he was about to crash into a semi-trailer reported that the driver then struck her with his semi-cab, according to a police report.
Officers responded to the crash around 2:07 p.m. Monday. The caller said she saw the driver of a semi-cab was about to back into a semi-trailer, so she approached him to stop him.
The report says she moved around to the front of the semi-cab and the driver then moved forward, causing the front end to hit her left side. She reported feeling pain in her shoulder, but declined medical attention and said she was willing to pursue charges.
The driver told police he saw her walk away after notifying him he was about to strike the other vehicle, so he then pulled forward to correct himself and added it was hard to see what was in front of him, according to the report.
1500 block of Bryan Street — A plumber and an electrician working on apartments under construction reported some of their tools missing from the site Monday morning, according to a police report.
They estimated the theft may have happened around 2 a.m. and are still gathering an itemized list of tools taken for police. Officers spoke with the construction supervisor as well as the two subcontractors who noticed their things were gone when they arrived before 9 a.m. Monday.
The report says the plumber estimates $2,000 in tools were taken from his storage box, which he said had been pried open. The electrician told police someone cut the lock of a storage room where his building supplies were and estimated the missing supplies were valued at roughly $5,000.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 324 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 26 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.