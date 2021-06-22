A man’s $1,000 karaoke machine was among a few electronics taken from his apartment while he was away Monday, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department spoke to two brothers at Waterford at Spencer Oaks Apartments around 7:56 p.m. The first brother they spoke to reported the burglary but doesn’t live at the apartment in the 2100 block of Spencer Road.
According to the report, he was asked to check on the apartment while his brother was gone. While the first man was there, a man he knew arrived with someone he didn’t know. The two other people entered the apartment and left later on.
The tenant came home and noticed several items missing: a $1,000 karaoke machine, a $300 television, a $150 iPad and two $100 Vizio tablets. He told police he wanted to press charges against whoever took his belongings.
His brother didn’t say anything about seeing anything happen while the other two men were at the apartment, according to the report.
Other reports
2900 block of Shoreline Drive — A 17-year-old told Denton police he allegedly beat up an officer Monday while the Little Elm police officer was assisting Child Protective Services workers at Homewood Suites by Hilton Denton, according to a police report.
It wasn’t clear in the report if the teen was a part of a CPS case. Denton dispatchers noted during the 911 call around 2:37 p.m. that they could hear numerous people in the background screaming.
A Little Elm police officer and other witnesses alleged the suspect attacked him. Asked about the disturbance, the teen allegedly said he beat up the officer. He was arrested and charged with assault against a peace officer.
2100 block of Savannah Trail — A teenager accused of throwing a knife at his father told police he wanted to show dominance and control over his parent Monday, according to a police report.
The 16-year-old was detained on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police were dispatched to a disturbance around 2:59 p.m. when a father reported an argument with his son.
According to the report, the two argued about an unspecified topic in the kitchen. The boy allegedly grabbed a steak knife and wielded it toward his father after the older man warned him “not to talk to him like that.”
At one point, the teenager allegedly threw the knife in his father’s direction and it struck a milk jug on the counter. The boy alleged he threw a sunscreen bottle, not a knife, but police couldn’t find a sunscreen bottle at the scene. They found a steak knife in the sink, and the boy eventually admitted he threw the knife “to show dominance and control over his father,” the report says.
He was detained without incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 367 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 33 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.