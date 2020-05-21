Denton police arrested a 45-year-old woman Wednesday morning who allegedly stole clothing from Walmart on South Loop 288 and didn’t stop when officers turned on their emergency lights and sirens, according to a police report
Officers were dispatched to Walmart around 10:33 a.m. to a theft in progress. The caller said a woman put merchandise into shopping bags and left in clothes from the store, none of which she paid for.
The report says an officer located her in the vehicle the caller described as she was attempting to leave the parking lot. She allegedly didn’t stop traveling through the parking lot after officers activated their vehicle’s emergency lights and sirens until they got to the intersection of South Loop 288 and Spencer Road.
Police approached her window and banged on the window several times before she acknowledged them, according to the report. The woman claimed officers never turned on their lights and sirens.
She was detained while they met with loss prevention officers at Walmart and determined she stole $398.80 in clothes, laundry detergent, toilet paper, food and other items. The report says the clothing she was wearing couldn’t be recovered because they were soaked in urine.
Other reports
4700 block of Piedmont Court — A caller told police an acquaintance pointed a gun at him and threatened to kill him Wednesday evening, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched around 7:46 p.m. and located the vehicle the caller described. The report says they spoke with the driver and identified him, but didn’t find a firearm with him.
He was released and an investigation is ongoing.
Interstate 35E and McCormick Street — A 26-year-old man is facing drug charges and an unlawful possession of a firearm charge after police discovered he had drugs, a gun and items indicating he was selling drugs Wednesday afternoon, according to a police report.
Police contacted the man after a caller said he was walking northbound on the southbound lanes of I-35E. The report says he was “very honest” in admitting he had active warrants.
Officers conducted a probable cause search of his backpack and found about 8 grams of MDMA, an undisclosed amount of marijuana and Xanax, and a firearm. The report says the digital scale, money and plastic bags they found indicated he was planning to sell the drugs.
He was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and two manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance charges for Penalty Group 2 or 2A and Penalty Group 3 or 4.
900 block of Fannin Street — Police arrested a 27-year-old man after several witnesses alleged he dragged a woman into an apartment by her hair Wednesday afternoon, according to a police report.
The report says witnesses met with police when they arrived and said they could hear screams coming from the apartment as if the woman was being seriously hurt. A man and woman walked out of the apartment after officers called out multiple times.
The man was immediately detained but refused to say anything, according to the report, and the woman denied any physical assault. Officers observed she had fresh bruises on her arms and scratches on her forehead and neck.
A witness told police they saw the man drag the woman into the apartment by her hair and saw that she hit her head on the bricks next to the door. The man was arrested and charge with assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 360 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 18 people into the Denton County Jail.