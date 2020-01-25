Denton police arrested a 34 year-old-man on drug charges early Friday after observing him banging on a wall and construction machinery with a construction reflective pile, according to a police report.
Two officers on separate calls in the 500 block of South Elm Street heard loud banging on the north end of a parking lot around 4 a.m., the report shows.
When they arrived, they saw a man banging a reflective construction post on on a wall, then running to nearby construction machinery to bang on that as well. The post Denton police spokeswoman Khristen Jones described is the kind meant to block off lanes to keep drivers from entering.
Jones said when police made contact with the man and asked him to sit down, he was unable to sit still. The report shows the man admitted he’d been using methamphetamine in the last few days.
Upon arrest, officers did a search on the man and found a glass pipe with burnt residue on it on his person. He was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication non-alcohol.
Other reports
500 block of North Carroll Boulevard — A 21-year-old man was arrested when police responded to a single-vehicle crash Friday evening, according to a police report.
The report shows there was a white SUV with front damage stopped in the left hand lane from the southbound side, and a light pole knocked over. Jones said bystanders were able to move the light pole off the street.
Two officers made contact with the driver who at first was uncooperative and tried walking away, according to the report. The passenger told police she tried to pick up the man to give him a ride, but he insisted on driving. She said she believed he took some kind of pill.
Police spoke with the man again and conducted a field sobriety test. They arrested him based on multiple indications of intoxication. Upon arrest, police found a plastic bag containing eight pills in one of his pockets that were identified as clonazepam, which treats panic disorder and seizures.
He was charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
2200 block of North Locust — A mother and son gave police different accounts of how the woman got an injury on her elbow Friday morning.
The woman called police and said she and her husband were separating, and her son and some workers were at the house trying to take some property.
The mother said her son pushed her and caused her to fall and hit her elbow. The son said his mother was getting upset at them taking things, then fell and hit her shoulder, and that he never pushed her.
A report was taken.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 382 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.