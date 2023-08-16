Fry Street (copy)
The jury trial of a 19-year-old Denton man accused of murder continued Wednesday with autopsy evidence and testimony that further questions if the shooting was self-defense and if the victim tried to flee.

Anshawn Lamar Phiffer is standing trial in the shooting death of 24-year-old Curtis Malik Stevenson. Denton police found Stevenson shot to death in a parking lot behind The Zebra’s Head at 113 Fry St. on March 19, 2022.

