The jury trial of a 19-year-old Denton man accused of murder continued Wednesday with autopsy evidence and testimony that further questions if the shooting was self-defense and if the victim tried to flee.
Anshawn Lamar Phiffer is standing trial in the shooting death of 24-year-old Curtis Malik Stevenson. Denton police found Stevenson shot to death in a parking lot behind The Zebra’s Head at 113 Fry St. on March 19, 2022.
Rachel Nichols and Michelle Lowery led the prosecution while Derek Adame and Caroline Simone defended Phiffer. Both sides are expected to wrap up witness testimony Thursday afternoon.
Stevenson’s autopsy
An autopsy of Stevenson’s body revealed he was shot nine times. But it was the trajectory of one bullet in particular that state prosecutors zeroed in on Wednesday.
Dana Hopson, a deputy medical examiner with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, performed Stevenson’s autopsy.
Hopson reported that there were not drugs in Stevenson’s system, but there was alcohol. She testified his blood alcohol content was 0.208. For comparison, the legal blood alcohol content level to drive is 0.08 in Texas.
She reported alcohol was not a contributing factor or cause of Stevenson’s death. Though, under Simone’s questioning, she confirmed it could have impacted his actions before his death.
Rather, many of the bullets that entered Stevenson’s body caused significant damage to vital organs and veins. He sustained seven gunshots to his back, with each bullet entering and exiting his body. He also sustained two gunshots to his side. One entered and exited while another grazed him.
Hopson testified that the two bullets to Stevenson’s right arm and grazing his right buttock could indicate he had his right side turned toward the barrel of the gun.
The other seven gunshot wounds to his back, Hopson testified, all moved from the back to the front of Stevenson’s body at an upward angle.
What stood out to Hopson, she testified, was one bullet that entered through Stevenson’s upper left back and exited through his right cheekbone. This was a very sharp angle of trajectory, she said.
In order for this path to happen, Stevenson would have needed to be facing away from the barrel of the gun, either above the shooter or bent over.
From Hopson’s autopsy, the jury learned Stevenson was 5-foot-11. Nichols’ questioning suggested Phiffer is 6-foot-5 or 6-foot-6, several inches taller than Stevenson.
Hopson said for a shooter who is taller than their victim to cause the bullets to enter at a downward angle, the victim would need to either be above the shooter or bent over.
The first officer to find Stevenson’s body moments after the shooting, Christopher Bishop of the Denton Police Department, testified Tuesday that he believed Stevenson looked like he was shot at as he attempted to flee over a brick wall.
Additionally, crime scene analysts located defects near the top of this brick wall. One defect was on the top edge of the wall. Crime scene analysts testified that it would be impossible for them to ascertain whether all of these defects were from bullets involved in this shooting.
Phiffer admits shooting, detective says
Other Denton detectives testified Tuesday that Phiffer would speak of that night up until the point that Stevenson was shot. But then he would go silent. The story he did tell them changed more than once, detectives said.
But Phiffer eventually admitted to one detective that he was the one who shot Stevenson, according to testimony.
Detective Wade Laughlin of the Denton Police Department was not initially involved in the investigation. He was tasked with tracking down and apprehending Phiffer, though.
He found Phiffer in Dallas and arrested him between the late hours of March 20, 2022, and early hours of March 21, 2022. Laughlin said Phiffer didn’t say much and slept on the drive back to Denton.
Sometime later, Laughlin testified that he received messages from Phiffer’s family saying that Phiffer requested to speak with him. Laughlin and another detective who hasn’t testified, Tommy Potts, went to speak with Phiffer in the Denton County Jail.
There, Laughlin said, Phiffer gave another confusing account of Stevenson threatening him two weeks prior and then taunting and following him the night of the shooting. Some details changed, and Phiffer never gave one consistent narrative from start to finish, Laughlin said.
First, Phiffer told Laughlin that he never heard the shooting and left, according to Laughlin’s testimony. Then, Phiffer told Laughlin that Phiffer’s friend who was on Fry Street that night had shot Stevenson.
Phiffer told Laughlin that he was lured to the parking lot alcove behind The Zebra’s Head, Laughlin testified. But then he said he went there willingly, Laughlin said.
After Laughlin and Potts told him that didn’t make sense compared to the evidence, Laughlin said Phiffer admitted he had shot Stevenson.
He said Phiffer wouldn’t go into the details. So Laughlin asked Phiffer if he did it in self-defense. Laughlin testified that Phiffer grabbed onto the opportunity to explain the shooting as self-defense.
Phiffer said he “blacked out” during the shooting and “came to” in his car, Laughlin testified. Phiffer said he didn’t know how many times he shot Stevenson, Laughlin testified. Laughlin said he believed that Phiffer was trying to avoid discussing the shooting itself.
“I had to do what I had to do,” Laughlin recalled Phiffer saying during the interview. He said it was never his plan to shoot Stevenson.
Under Adame’s questioning, Laughlin testified that he thought Phiffer looked remorseful. Adame asked Laughlin to confirm that Phiffer admitted it was in self-defense. Laughlin testified that was what Phiffer wanted to convey to them only after Laughlin had brought it up.
After the interview, Laughlin gave Phiffer his work cellphone number in case he wanted to talk more about the shooting. Neither Phiffer nor his family tried to contact Laughlin again. But Laughlin testified that detectives decided not to speak with him again.
Phiffer’s ex testifies
The jury heard testimony on Phiffer’s actions immediately after the shooting from his then-romantic interest, Sarah, who is now 25 years old.
After his arrest, detectives previously testified that Phiffer repeatedly told them Stevenson and Stevenson’s friends had threatened him near Fry Street two weeks prior to the shooting. Sarah testified that she remembers this encounter but that she did not experience it as threatening.
Sarah said she and Phiffer were walking to their parked car when Phiffer noticed his friend getting into a fight. He left Sarah’s side to break up the fight, she said.
At this time, Sarah said Stevenson and his friend approached her. She did not know them, she said. Unlike what detectives testified Phiffer told them, Sarah said Stevenson never took photos or video of her, grabbed her or threatened her. She testified that Stevenson asked for her number and she declined to give it.
Phiffer then walked back over to Sarah, she said, and approached Stevenson. Sarah said she didn’t want to get involved, so she walked behind the two as they talked. She testified that she couldn’t hear their conversation and didn’t know if Stevenson had threatened Phiffer. She said there was no yelling, physical altercation or weapons brandished.
As she had been out drinking, Sarah said she was pretty intoxicated and did not remember all the details from that night. Phiffer parked north of The Zebra’s Head and came to the bars to meet Sarah. She said he showed her the gun in his waistband but she wasn’t sure why — she doesn’t recall him making any statements about it.
In Public House, Sarah said she saw Stevenson’s friend from two weeks prior and pointed him out to Phiffer.
At some point, Sarah said she was no longer with Phiffer. Sarah said she was outside Public House with a male friend she had “relations” with in the past. She said she was trying to avoid the male friend and Phiffer seeing each other because she didn’t want to “mess things up” with either of them.
Phiffer repeatedly called Sarah but she said she didn’t answer his calls. Later, after Stevenson was shot, Phiffer’s vehicle pulled up outside Public House. Sarah said she tried to get in the front passenger seat but Phiffer’s friend was already there.
Sarah said Phiffer was mad she didn’t take his calls. Sarah said Phiffer was driving her to her apartment in Lewisville when she got a call from her friend Jazzy. She said Jazzy told her there was a shooting on Fry Street.
Once she and Phiffer arrived at her apartment, her friend Jazzy arrived shortly after she did. Sarah said some altercation took place between her and Jazzy, and Lewisville police were dispatched to the apartment. By the time they arrived, Phiffer was gone.
Phiffer came back that same morning around 6 or 7 a.m., she said. Sarah testified that she told Phiffer she “didn’t want to know” what happened at Fry Street. She said she asked him to give back her spare apartment key and leave. He did so, she said.
Phiffer traveled to Dallas to a family member’s house. Sarah said he was messaging her about being there and asked that she delete their messages.
After Tuesday and Wednesday of hearing witness and expert testimony, both the defense and prosecution are expected to wrap up additional witness testimony Thursday afternoon.
