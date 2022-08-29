For Monday’s jury selection in the trial of John K. Wetteland, who is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, it was apparent both the state and his defense wanted one thing: a clean slate of minds free of preconceptions to decide the fate of the former Texas Rangers pitcher.
After a day’s worth of questions regarding their biases and level of comfort with soon-to-come explicit descriptions of abuse allegations, the pool of potential jurors was whittled to 13. A district judge can order up to four alternate jurors.
Three women and 10 men, who varied in race but were majority white, were selected. The trial is likely to last through the end of this week and possibly continue on Sept. 6 after Labor Day.
Wetteland was arrested on Jan. 19, 2019, 10 days after a male biological family member alleged Wetteland forced him to perform oral sex on him on three occasions in 2004, 2005 and 2006. The affidavit states the family member would have been 4 to 6 years old at the time of the alleged incidents.
The alleged incidents occurred in Wetteland’s Bartonville home, where during these years he only stayed for about a month each year as he traveled for work, according to the affidavit.
Narrowing the pool
Wetteland’s case is being tried in the 462nd District Court presided by Judge Lee Ann Breading. The group of 70 potential jurors entered the courtroom Monday morning.
The first question Judge Breading asked was whether any of them had heard or read anything about a former Rangers pitcher accused of sexually assaulting a child. About 10 people raised their hands, with two others later realizing they had.
Some were familiar with Wetteland and his case because they keep up with baseball; others had children who went to Liberty Christian School in Argyle, where he was a coach in 2007-08. Two people indicated to Breading they felt their prior knowledge led them to already have made a verdict about whether Wetteland was guilty or innocent, and they were excused.
Assistant District Attorney Rachel Nichols questioned the remaining 68 potential jurors first, followed by Wetteland’s defense attorney Derek Adame. During both questionings, the attorneys asked whether the potential jurors or someone they knew closely had been a victim of sexual assault.
Many of the jurors raised their hands. A handful explained they were victims — whether as children or adults — and their abusers were their biological family members or others.
While at least one of the chosen jurors said they closely knew people who were victims of sexual assault, many of those who did were struck from both the state's and the defense’s lists. Some of those not chosen said their or their loved one’s experience with sexual assault made them believe they could not or would not be able to put their personal experiences aside and only consider the evidence of the case.
Then came the questions regarding delayed reporting. In Wetteland’s case, his family member did not report the alleged incidents until over a decade after the last alleged incident occurred. Potential jurors were not explicitly informed of this aspect of the case on Monday.
Nichols prompted the potential jurors with questions about why delayed reporting occurs. The group offered answers: The child didn’t understand what happened to them; they were afraid; they worried no one would believe them; they may have had continued proximity to their abuser, shame or difficulty processing trauma.
When Adame later asked the same question, he appeared particularly interested in the answer of one juror who said delayed reporting could occur because the person isn’t telling the truth. Everyone else’s answer assumed the adult was guilty, Adame said. He reminded the juror pool that a defendant is innocent “unless” they are proven guilty.
The state has the burden of proving Wetteland is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, as both attorneys covered in their presentations. And many of Monday’s selection questions centered around whether the potential jurors could put aside how heinous the charge sounds as to not assign guilt based on the charge alone, but rather on the upcoming evidence.
Another focus of each attorney’s presentation was the credibility of witnesses. Nichols said whether the person who takes the stand is “a police officer or prostitute,” the jurors need to think of them as being on a level playing field and save their judgments until after a witness delivers their testimony.
Nichols said it’s difficult for a victim of aggravated sexual assault of a child to testify. Victims' responses can vary, she said, and some kids have no reaction and some might “be a puddle on the floor.” To illustrate this point, she asked the potential jurors how they behaved when nervous, and some jurors responded that they’d have trouble articulating themselves, they’d ramble on or become fidgety.
When asked if they had children, nearly all of the jurors indicated they did. Nichols asked them about their own children and how they could tell if their child was making something up or telling the truth.
Some potential jurors explained how their kids have fibbed and later came clean, but they could tell when something was actually wrong with their child. The truth comes out most often, one person said.
Adame’s presentation showed an image of a young boy unrelated to the case. He said that if the charge Wetteland faces is not the worst offense, it’s up there. But all it takes to be in Wetteland’s chair is an accusation, he said, regardless of whether it’s true or not.
Adame’s questioning demonstrated how a potential juror might look at a young child and believe their statements. When asked why, potential jurors said this was because very young children are inherently innocent and have little to gain from lying.
Then Adame showed a picture of a male who appeared to be a teenager or young adult and asked if an alleged victim that age could have ulterior motives, particularly in a case of delayed reporting. Some jurors indicated they believe an older alleged victim could have ulterior motives. Since the alleged victim in Wetteland’s case was around 4 years old in 2004, he is now an adult at the time of the trial.
Adame’s presentation also included that a juror has a right to “assert [their] individual voice,” have the courage to stand alone in their opinion, have respect for their own opinion free of all criticism and not have to “violate" their conscience to reach a verdict. If the jurors cannot come to a unanimous decision, it would result in a hung jury and the judge could declare a mistrial.
Possibility of sentencing
Nichols and Adame each discussed what sentencing could look like if the jury were to find Wetteland guilty. Both attorneys asked if the potential jurors could consider the full range of punishment.
The punishment for aggravated sexual assault of a child is probation or five to 99 years, or life, in prison. The attorneys also discussed the punishment for a lesser charge, indecency with a child by contact, for which the punishment is probation or two to 20 years in prison.
Some jurors indicated they could not consider probation if they found a defendant guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Others said they could not consider probation if the child was younger and listed different ages like 6, 8 or 10 years old as too egregious of a circumstance to consider probation, no matter the evidence of a case. Potential jurors were not told the age of the alleged victim in Wetteland’s case.
Next in the trial
With the jurors now selected, the trial will pick up again Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. in the 462nd District courtroom. The trial is expected to continue throughout the rest of this week and start at roughly the same time each day.
If the trial continues past Friday, it will commence Sept. 6. The courts are closed for Labor Day. If the trial continues past Tuesday, conflicts with Breading’s schedule after Tuesday could cause the trial to finish later in September.