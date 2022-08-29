John Wetteland trial
Buy Now

John Wetteland, center, walks out of the Denton County Courts Building with his wife, Rebecca Wetteland, and lawyer Derek Adame on Monday. 

 Al Key/DRC

For Monday’s jury selection in the trial of John K. Wetteland, who is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, it was apparent both the state and his defense wanted one thing: a clean slate of minds free of preconceptions to decide the fate of the former Texas Rangers pitcher.

After a day’s worth of questions regarding their biases and level of comfort with soon-to-come explicit descriptions of abuse allegations, the pool of potential jurors was whittled to 13. A district judge can order up to four alternate jurors.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Tags

Recommended for you