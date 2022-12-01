A 28-year-old Denton man was arrested and charged Wednesday in relation to a hit-and-run that killed a man on Thanksgiving night.
Tony Gray, 28, is charged with two felonies: accident involving personal injury or death and tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair or destroy.
Police located Gray at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of Allison Drive and allegedly observed him removing one of the vehicle’s license plates. He allegedly planned to have the vehicle crushed that evening.
He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of evidence tampering. Police obtained a warrant on the other charge.
At about 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving, police were dispatched to 400 E. University Drive near Bell Avenue after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the westbound lanes of University Drive. The patient was identified as 62-year-old David Lee Phillips.
Phillips was pronounced dead of blunt force injuries at 9:33 p.m. after he was transported to Medical City Denton. Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said Phillips was experiencing homelessness at the time.
The suspected vehicle had fled the scene. But the latest press release states detectives were able to determine it was a 2007 to 2009 Hyundai Elantra based on pieces of the vehicle left at the scene.
After the Denton Police Department published an initial press release, detectives received tips that led to Gray. Detectives confirmed Gray had access to a 2007 Hyundai Elantra and that he allegedly planned to have the vehicle destroyed.
Gray remained in the city jail as of Thursday afternoon on a $60,000 bond. Leaving the scene of an accident involving death is a second degree felony punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000. Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair or destroy is a third degree felony punishably by two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Anyone with additional information that may be relevant to the ongoing investigation into the hit-and-run crash can call traffic investigator Yancy Green at 940-349-7941 or report an anonymous tip to the Denton County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-388-8477.
