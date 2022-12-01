Police lights

A 28-year-old Denton man was arrested and charged Wednesday in relation to a hit-and-run that killed a man on Thanksgiving night.

Tony Gray, 28, is charged with two felonies: accident involving personal injury or death and tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair or destroy.

