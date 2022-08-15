A grand jury on Thursday indicted Amber Jean Rosales, 30, on a charge of murder in the shooting death of her husband in April.
At about 9:58 p.m. on April 25, Denton police responded to a call from Rosales saying her 31-year-old husband, Jeffrey McBride, had been shot in the 1100 block of East Sherman Drive. A third party called to say a red Ford truck had crashed into a nearby yard.
Police found McBride in the driver’s seat unconscious with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and Rosales in the passenger seat crying and touching McBride, an affidavit states.
As paramedics attended to McBride, the affidavit alleges, Rosales told police he was “doing a drug deal … and it went bad.”
The two were coming from McBride’s parents’ house, and Rosales said they saw a man her husband was supposed to meet walking on East Sherman Drive. She alleged they stopped in the road to speak with him when he brandished a gun.
Rosales alleged she tried to grab the gun, but the man shot her husband, wiped off the revolver, tossed it into the front passenger floorboard of their vehicle, then fled on foot. She alleged her husband’s foot hit the accelerator after the shot, crashing the truck.
An officer noticed during the interview Rosales had scratches on both arms, and her right pinkie finger was swollen, according to the affidavit. She could not explain the scratches, the affidavit states, but said she believed her finger was broken from struggling for the revolver.
Rosales said the man stole the gun used to shoot McBride from McBride’s family’s residence earlier that month.
Police found the revolver in the front passenger side floorboard and an empty brown leather holster that perfectly fit the gun, according to the affidavit.
Family members told police a gun was possibly taken from the home that night, according to the affidavit. Police confirmed the gun and its holster were taken from the family residence. When McBride and Rosales last entered the residence, no one was with them, the affidavit states.
Surveillance footage did not show the truck stopping at any point on East Sherman before the crash or any man fleeing on foot, according to the affidavit. An independent witness said they swerved to avoid the truck and didn’t see any other person or vehicle nearby.
Rosales was arrested on a warrant at her home in Sanger and booked in the Denton County Jail on May 26. She remains there in lieu of $500,000 bail.
In 2017, she was convicted of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony. She also pleaded guilty to false report of sexual battery involving a law enforcement officer, a felony, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, in Bay County Florida, in 2021. She appeared on the MTV reality show Big Tips Texas, which aired in 2013.
Jeffrey McBride and Rosales married April 21, four days before his death, according to Denton County marriage records.
