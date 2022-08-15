A grand jury on Thursday indicted Amber Jean Rosales, 30, on a charge of murder in the shooting death of her husband in April.

At about 9:58 p.m. on April 25, Denton police responded to a call from Rosales saying her 31-year-old husband, Jeffrey McBride, had been shot in the 1100 block of East Sherman Drive. A third party called to say a red Ford truck had crashed into a nearby yard.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

