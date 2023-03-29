Denton police vehicle
Buy Now
DRC file photo

Denton police arrested a 36-year-old man Tuesday after he broke into his ex-girlfriend's car on Monday, hid in the back seat and tried to strangle her.

Kyle Ryan Lortz was booked into the city jail on two felony charges when police discovered a disturbing pattern of stalking and violence against his ex-girlfriend. He was transferred to Denton County Jail on Wednesday.

Kyle Ryan Lortz

Kyle Ryan Lortz

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

0
0
0
0
0