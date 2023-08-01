Denton County Jail
Denton County Jail

 Brooke Colombo/DRC file photo

Four years after his arrest, a Denton man accused of killing and decapitating his mother is awaiting trial indefinitely due to his incompetency and a lack of mental health resources in Texas.

Isaac Israel Warriner, now 27, was arrested and booked into the Denton County Jail in 2019. He was charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence after Denton police found his mother’s body inside their shared apartment.

Isaac Warriner

