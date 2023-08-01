Four years after his arrest, a Denton man accused of killing and decapitating his mother is awaiting trial indefinitely due to his incompetency and a lack of mental health resources in Texas.
Isaac Israel Warriner, now 27, was arrested and booked into the Denton County Jail in 2019. He was charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence after Denton police found his mother’s body inside their shared apartment.
Since he was briefly released to another agency to be arrested on warrants, Warriner has remained in the county jail since July 26, 2019, awaiting trial without bail.
His trial was set for March 2021. But before that could commence, upon his defense’s request, a court ordered that Warriner be psychologically evaluated. A probable cause affidavit for his arrest states that he made suicidal and homicidal statements to a hospital nurse a few days before his mother’s death.
In late 2021, a psychologist determined that Warriner was mentally incompetent to stand trial, meaning he either is not capable of consulting with his lawyer with a reasonable degree of understanding and/or he does not have a rational or factual understanding of the legal proceedings against him.
Before a defendant can be tried, Texas law mandates that state mental health facilities, namely those under the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, work to restore defendants’ competency so they can understand the proceedings.
However, the state commission is understaffed, underfunded and at capacity. Documents in Warriner’s case indicate that while he has been ordered to receive mental health care at a state facility, the facility refuses to admit him because there are no available hospital beds due to the staffing shortage.
Jamie Beck, Denton County’s first assistant district attorney, said the District Attorney’s Office has its hands tied until he is deemed mentally competent.
Warriner’s case is one of many, though, and it will likely be much longer before his competency can be restored.
The Denton Record-Chronicle covered a murder case in December 2022 in which a defendant was similarly deemed incompetent and was refused treatment at a state hospital due to staffing issues.
During a hearing for that case, THHSC Associate Commissioner Kristy Carr said that more than 2,500 Texans and growing have been found incompetent to stand trial but are still awaiting admission into a state hospital. These individuals are placed on a first-come, first-served basis. So they, like Warriner, could wait years in jail without having been convicted of a crime.
Carr testified then that the commission staff is aware of the need to expand capacity. Carr said the commission is seeking additional funding, making concerted efforts to recruit and retain more staff, and building new hospitals.
But none of these are quick fixes. A new Dallas hospital is slated for completion in 2025. But it only adds 200 beds, which would provide for just a small portion of the thousands of defendants on the growing waitlist.
Carr testified that she felt the commission was doing everything it could to address this statewide problem.
Warriner’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment. Warriner is scheduled for a case status hearing on Sept. 15.
Isaac Warriner’s case
On May 5, 2019, Denton officers responded to a suspicious person call at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Stockbridge Road. The caller said they thought their neighbor, Isaac Warriner, could be making a bomb because he had all types of cleaning supplies and was acting weird.
When officers arrived, they found a shopping cart of cleaning supplies outside his apartment. A probable cause affidavit states that his apartment was unlocked, so officers entered. Inside, they found a deceased woman. They secured the apartment and obtained a search warrant.
Investigators arrived at the scene and entered the apartment. In one of the bedrooms, they found a woman who was in a state of decomposition that led them to believe she had been dead for at least two days. Her head had been severed and was in or around the apartment.
The affidavit states that evidence in the bedroom and bathroom led investigators to believe her head was severed with a hacksaw, and the bathtub and toilet were used to clean the scene.
Investigators learned that two residents lived in the apartment, 70-year-old Sarah Ann Warriner and her then-22-year-old son, Isaac. They contacted Sarah Ann Warriner’s ex-husband, who alleged that her son had assaulted her two weeks earlier.
Additionally, a neighbor said that Isaac Warriner had been sleeping on the outdoor balcony for the past couple of days.
Isaac Warriner had an encounter with officers not long before his mother’s death. On May 1, 2019, officers responded to a welfare concern at the pair’s apartment. Warriner’s mother told officers that her son had cut his arms with a razor the day before.
She said she took him to the hospital because he wanted a prescription for Adderall. His mother recounted a conversation in which Isaac Warriner allegedly told the nurse that he was going to kill himself and his mother.
The nurse called for security but he fled the hospital. Sarah Ann Warriner said she found him walking on the road on her way home. Once they got home, she said Isaac Warriner took her phone so that she couldn’t call anyone.
