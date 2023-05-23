Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: May 23, 2023 @ 7:54 pm
Benjaminpaul Teal
Silvester Williams
Public safety reporter
A suspect in a Denton double homicide alleges that his accomplice shot him in the face and stole his car, which was used as the getaway vehicle in the homicides, according to an affidavit.
At about 10 p.m. March 23, Denton police were dispatched to an apartment complex at 1300 Dallas Drive for a shooting. A 911 caller said a man and woman had been shot in a vehicle in the parking lot. The caller said they were deceased.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
