A Lake Dallas man accused of killing his brother told police the two of them had been having ongoing problems, according to an arrest affidavit obtained Wednesday.
The Lake Dallas Police Department on Jan. 3 arrested James Odin Matei, 44, on a charge of murder after responding to a shooting call with the Hickory Creek Police Department. Police located Matei in the breezeway outside an apartment unit at Lakeshore Apartments, 300 E. Swisher Road.
According to the affidavit, police ordered Matei to the ground and detained him. They allegedly found a pistol holster and cellphone on him.
Upon entering the apartment where the two brothers lived, police found 47-year-old Eugene Gheorge Mateiu in the back bedroom, lying on his side and not breathing. Lake Cities Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Mateiu died from a gunshot wound to the face around 6:35 a.m. Jan. 3, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death was ruled a homicide.
Matei told officers, after being read his Miranda rights, that he shot his brother after being assaulted, according to the affidavit. He alleged the two had been in an ongoing altercation, including in a series of text messages.
The affidavit says he informed officers he had a firearm safe in the residence but didn’t want to give police the combination because there were “embarrassing items” inside. The affidavit doesn’t say what those items were or indicate whether officers checked the safe.
Lt. Mark Stone, with the Criminal Investigations Division for Lake Dallas police, said Jan. 4 that Matei has changed his names a couple of times, including dropping the letter U in Mateiu. Stone said that last name is listed on the man’s identification.
Matei is still in the Denton County Jail after being booked on Jan. 3. He’s charged with murder and is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.