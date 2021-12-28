The most-read crime stories in the Denton Record-Chronicle this year touched on a woman being accused of setting fire to her family’s business and the FBI opening an investigation into a Denton police officer who allegedly viewed child pornography in his patrol car.
The Record-Chronicle followed a handful of crime stories this year from the initial report to follow-up stories.
Some of these stories will see future coverage in 2022.
Fire at Denton Sewing Center
Debbie Weigenant, co-owner of Denton Sewing Center, spoke to the Denton Record-Chronicle shortly after her daughter was arrested and accused of setting fire to the family business back in May. The sewing center, which has been in business since 1986, is still rebuilding from the fire, although it was able to reopen in a neighboring storefront.
The fire started at the building at 1504 Malone St. around 2:30 a.m. May 24, the same night there was a small fire behind Drug Emporium and a few days after a fire at the Holiday Lodge motel.
The Denton Fire Department connected Jennifer Spillane, 45, to the fires, and she was charged with three counts of arson. In September, she was deemed incompetent to stand trial by a judge.
Weigenant said it’s been a tough road for the past 21 years watching her daughter struggle with mental illness and drug addiction. She said the system has failed many people with mental illnesses, but she hopes her daughter can find the help she needs.
Denton police officer accused by the FBI of possessing child porn
David Schoolcraft was a 15-year veteran of the Denton Police Department when he was arrested on one count of distributing child pornography on March 3.
In the weeks that followed, federal court records stated that Schoolcraft used Kik, an instant messaging application, to send two sexually explicit videos late last year showing girls who appeared to be prepubescent.
Schoolcraft was an administrator of several child exploitation messaging groups, and at one point, Kik deleted one of his accounts, according to court records.
He allegedly used Kik to trade content that was “entirely underage” while he was “at the park, in his squad car, at the police department, and anywhere else he had Wi-Fi.”
Schoolcraft pleaded not guilty shortly after his arrest, and he resigned from the Police Department in April. On Tuesday, Schoolcraft changed his plea to guilty. A sentencing date hadn’t been published by Tuesday afternoon.
Schoolcraft faces up to 20 years in prison.
Man accused of shooting at Corinth police
Attorneys for a Corinth man accused of shooting at three police officers in February released surveillance footage in July.
The Corinth Police Department found Charles Williams Jr. near his home after they got a call about a reckless driver on Feb. 2, but Williams’ attorneys said he never should’ve had that confrontation with police since they didn’t actually see the alleged reckless driving.
Corinth police claimed the video released was “carefully edited” and that viewers were getting only the perspective from Williams’ camera. Surveillance footage shows Williams telling police repeatedly to leave his property, an officer shooting at him and Williams returning fire during an encounter that escalates within a few minutes.
Williams was arrested once he was cleared at the hospital and was charged with three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant. Corinth police said they first shot at him with less lethal munition.
Woman, two children died in a crash on University Drive
Twenty people and a dog died in car crashes in Denton this year as of Dec. 28, and a story about the deaths of three people in one crash stood out to Record-Chronicle readers.
Two young sisters and a 31-year-old woman died in a crash this spring, bringing an “unexplainable loss” to their local families. It was one of two fatal crashes this year along U.S. Highway 380 toward east Denton.
First responders were called out to a crash just before noon May 23 on U.S. 380 at Rockhill Road. Investigators said a white Mustang and black Mercedes were involved in a head-on crash in the westbound lanes.
The crash killed three people: Denton residents Kimberly Katherine, 4, and Karoline Jaclyn Satterfield, 4 months old, were described as happy, social butterflies. Jordan Nicole Dodson, 31, of Providence Village, underwent three kidney transplants throughout her life and was set to be married next year.
“People want to assign blame, but the reality is, regardless of what happened, two families have lost loved ones and are dealing with the devastation,” said Brian Rebecek, a spokesperson for the Dodson family, shortly after the crash. “We’re all dealing with this unexplainable loss.”
Dodson’s fiance was with her in the Mercedes at the time of the crash and was injured. The Satterfield sisters’ father and grandmother were with them during the crash, and both lived, although they were critically injured.
$45 million in meth the largest bust in Denton County
The Dallas Drug Enforcement Agency in January spoke for the first time about an October 2020 methamphetamine drug bust involving nearly 2,000 pounds of the drug, worth about $45 million.
Dallas DEA agents on Oct. 8, 2020, stopped an 18-wheeler in Denton County, although the agency declined to specify where on Interstate 35 the bust happened. Agents found about 663 packages that totaled about 1,930 pounds of meth.
Although the bust happened in Denton County, Dallas special agent in charge Eduardo Chavez said they didn’t know if its final destination was in the county.
Chavez said they seized about $45 million in product, based on what they believed was the current market price for the drug, from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.