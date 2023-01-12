Denton police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot Wednesday night and later died at a local hospital, according to a press release.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the shooting victim as 43-year-old Cory Dante Johnson.
At about 10:18 p.m., police were dispatched to a shots heard call at an apartment complex located at 1003 Eagle Drive #115. The caller said they heard multiple gunshots.
Upon arrival, police searched the area and found an apartment door slightly ajar. Police called out to see if anyone was inside and heard someone asking for help.
When they entered the apartment, police found a man, identified as Johnson, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. They began conducting life-saving measures and requested Denton Fire Department EMS respond to the scene.
Police cleared the scene and determined Johnson was the only person in the apartment. He was also determined to be the resident of that apartment.
Johnson was conscious and speaking when police first made contact with him, but he was no longer verbally responsive when the fire department arrived.
He was transported to Medical City Denton hospital and pronounced deceased at 11:57 p.m. His death was ruled a homicide.
As of Thursday morning, police had not made any arrests in relation to the shooting. Police asked those with relevant information contact Det. Tommy Potts at 940-349-8144 or provide an anonymous tip to the Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.