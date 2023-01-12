Police lights

Denton police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot Wednesday night and later died at a local hospital, according to a press release.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the shooting victim as 43-year-old Cory Dante Johnson.

BROOKE COLOMBO

