A 27-year-old Denton resident died Tuesday following a shooting in the 300 block of Mack Drive, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Wednesday.
The shooting near Mack Park was the third shooting in a week — with no arrests yet made — but police said late Tuesday they don’t believe the shootings are related. There were no further updates Wednesday on the two earlier shootings.
Efren Alvaro Martinez of Denton died from a gunshot wound to the chest Tuesday evening at Medical City Denton, according to the medical examiner. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.
Two people were injured in the Tuesday afternoon shooting on Mack Drive. Officers and paramedics were dispatched around 2:02 p.m., and Martinez was transported to a local hospital. Denton police confirmed late Tuesday that Martinez died.
A Denton Police Department spokesperson said Wednesday afternoon that the other injured person is expected to live. As of Wednesday, no suspect information had been released, and no one has been arrested.
A week prior, on July 28, officers determined two acquaintances were in a verbal argument at RaceTrac in the 1700 block of South Loop 288. Police were dispatched after a caller reported a vehicle had been struck by gunfire and the culprit had left the scene.
Following the shooting, police said they didn’t believe the person being sought was a threat to the public.
The victim of a shooting Saturday in the 1200 block of South Loop 288 didn’t want to speak with officers, according to a news release sent Tuesday.
Police responded to a shooting around 7:11 p.m. at a 7-Eleven where one person was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, a department spokesperson said Saturday. On Sunday, spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.