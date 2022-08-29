At 2 a.m. Monday, a 17-year-old was being treated for a gunshot wound when Denton County sheriff's deputies arrived at the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Covemeadow Drive in Little Elm.
Shortly after the deputies' arrival, 17-year-old Brayan Alvarez was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a Monday news release from the Denton County Sheriff's Office. It's unclear how many times the teen was shot or if the suspect is still at large. The Sheriff's Office news release was short with limited detail provided.
Alvarez died in the operating room at Medical City Denton, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. His time of death was 3:55 a.m.
In the release, the Sheriff’s Office seeks information from the public. Sheriff's spokesperson Capt. Orlando Hinojosa asked that anyone with information about the crime to contact Denton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division Lt. Kincy Lloyd.
Hinojosa hadn't responded to a request for comment by Monday evening.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office reported that Alvarez had a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The crime occurred in the Hilltown Addition just outside Little Elm city limits in an unincorporated part of Denton County near Lewisville Lake, Hinojosa wrote in the news release.