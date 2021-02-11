Updated after live video ended at 12:10 p.m.
The headline has been edited to reflect that five deaths were confirmed from the wreck.
At least eight people have died in highway crashes across North Texas after a cold front brought overnight sleet and made for treacherous driving conditions early Thursday morning, authorities say.
Five people are confirmed dead and dozens more injured in what firefighters are calling a "mass casualty incident" unfolding on Interstate 35W just north of downtown Fort Worth.
Mike Drivdahl with the Fort Worth Fire Department said firefighters were going car-to-car, looking for people in need of medical care at the scene near 28th Street.
At least five people have died in the pileup and 36 hospitalized as of 10:25 a.m., MedStar Mobile Healthcare spokesman Matt Zavadski confirmed in a phone interview on NBC 5 and later confirmed by Fort Worth police and fire officials.
As many as 100 cars are estimated to be tangled in the pileup, Zavadski said. Authorities say it will "take a lot of time" to clear the damage and are asking people to stay home if possible.
"If you don't have to get out, please don't get out," Drivdahl said in a live phone interview on NBC 5. "We have a lot of emergency crews doing a lot of work. The last thing we need is people who don't need to be out getting into any type of accidents."
Rescue crews faced slippery conditions and used anything they could -- sand, salt and kitty litter -- to melt the ice as they triaged patients injured in the crash, Drivdahl said.
A family reunification location was set up for families to pick up and meet drivers or passengers involved in the pileup. The location is the Riverside Community Center at 3700 East Belknap Street.
Drivdahl said crews expect to keep the interstate closed for several hours.