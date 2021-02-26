While the ice and snow made driving conditions in Texas more hazardous last week, a Denton police sergeant said the city got lucky in terms of car crashes.
Although there was an increase in crashes Feb. 11-19, when the roads were slick and icy, there were no serious injuries or fatal crashes in Denton.
To prepare for the winter weather, Denton police Sgt. Bryan Cose said the department had more people on duty each day, anticipating that the call load would be higher. Traffic was heavier during the day and petered out as it grew dark. Cose likened it to driving conditions at night becoming worse as any melted snow froze over into ice.
“With power out in people’s homes, it was understandable why some chose to get out and drive as their only source of warmth or maybe a hot meal,” Cose said. “Ordinarily, we’d highly encourage everyone to say off the roadways.”
During Feb. 11-19, the eight-day period where ice was present on roads, Cose said the Police Department saw a 17% increase in crashes compared to the previous week. According to data from the department, there were 139 vehicle crashes reported in that time frame, with only 16 of them involving injuries.
Most of those crashes happened on Valentine’s Day and Feb. 19, although the Police Department’s crime analysts noted there wasn’t snow on the roadways on Feb. 14. Thirty-two crashes were hit-and-runs.
The last time Cose said he saw conditions similar to last week in Denton was in 2011, when “cobblestone ice” formed on the roadways.
“There were several days of icy roads and really treacherous travel,” he said.
Three Denton police vehicles were also hit by motorists sliding on ice while officers were out assisting with traffic.
At Medical City Denton, hospital spokesperson Dana Benton Long said they had an increase in the number of people coming into the emergency room with injuries from crashes, falls from slipping on ice, hypothermia and carbon monoxide poisoning. Long said Friday afternoon she hadn’t heard definitively whether any of those intakes resulted in deaths.
The hospital is a Level II trauma center, which means it has the resources to help severely injured patients 24/7. Although the hospital is in Denton, its patients can come from all over North Texas.
By Friday afternoon, Texas Health Resources hadn’t provided information on hospitalizations at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
Data from Denton police shows there were two separate deaths on Feb. 11 and 17 that were possibly weather-related: two men who were each found unconscious outside a business. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to issue a cause or manner of death for either man as of Friday.
“I think we got lucky because this wasn’t strictly an icy event,” Cose said of the storms. “The snow, surprisingly, helped people get around a little bit easier than what we’re used to because there was snow on top of the slick ice. We probably saw fewer crashes than we would normally see.”