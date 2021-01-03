This story has been updated with additional information from the Denton Police Department.
A vehicle crash near Interstate 35 and North Loop 288 shut down southbound lanes on the highway and reduced northbound lanes late Sunday afternoon, according to the Denton Police Department.
Denton Police posted the update to social media at 5:22 p.m., and the department advised seeking an alternate route to avoid delays. By late Sunday the lanes were reopened.
DPD spokesperson Allison Beckwith stated at least one person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, but that there were no fatalities as of Sunday evening.