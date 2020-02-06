Trent Tapley watched as sparks rained onto the masks and coats of some of his most advanced students.
Tapley is the welding instructor at Denton ISD’s LaGrone Advanced Technology Complex, and his students have been working on a project for a Sanger business owner.
The rotating team of welders-in-training have been working intermittently to install a custom metal rack capable of supporting a 300-pound generator onto the back of a retired church bus. The bus will eventually be turned into a mobile snow cone stand for Blake’s Snow Cones.
Standing amid his students as torches arch and crackle, with the roar of industrial ventilation in an ATC workshop, Tapley cuts the figure of somebody familiar with the industry; that’s despite the fact he was in their position just three years ago.
Before the district came to him with the job, Tapley said he knew he wanted to weld professionally, but he didn’t know he’d want to teach.
A 2017 graduate of Ryan High School, Tapley took welding classes at the ATC. One of the many projects he worked on was the now-functional Bus Stop Bistro, a repurposed school bus operating as a food truck.
Tapley said he doesn’t know everything there is to learn about welding, but he knows plenty to help his students get a job in the industry if they want. He estimated half his students will either go to a welding school for further training or head directly into the field upon graduation.
With roughly 60 students across his four classes, approximately a quarter of whom are in the advanced class, Tapley is doing his fair share to address a shortage of blue-collar workers across the country. The welding industry could be facing a shortage of over 375,000 workers by 2023, according to projections from the data analysis company Emsi.
Much in the way “Joe the Plumber” was held up as a champion of the working class during the 2008 U.S. presidential election, welders have gained a similar sort of political notoriety in recent years.
Data from the BLS in 2018 put a welder’s median income as $41,240 nationwide. In Texas, the figure varied from $38,390 to $46,140.
Teachers, who have taken to the streets to protest low wages and poor conditions in recent years, took home significantly more than that.
According to BLS median estimates, Texas teachers leading career and technical education classes, of which welding is one, made $58,410 to $60,170 depending on whether they were teaching middle or high schoolers.
While most public school teachers have to have a four-year degree in Texas, some welding schools offer 14-month programs for advanced certifications.
Among Tapley’s students working to customize the snow cone stand, at least two didn’t seem overly caught up in the details of their potential paychecks.
“I just like building stuff — making stuff with my hands,” said Jesus Martinez, a Ryan High senior in Tapley’s class at ATC. “I like to get dirty.”
He said he started taking courses at Ryan two years ago and quickly realized he wanted to pursue a career in the industry.
Martinez, along with Guyer High senior Kyle Hydock, said he intends to pack their bags for the Tulsa Welding School.
The extra training will teach them more advanced types of welds during the first seven months. The final half of their time at TWS will hopefully net them a certification used to inspect welds.
That means more money, Hydock said.
Hydock, holding his welding mask and thick gloves, couldn’t help but smile and laugh when asked what he liked about the industry. He said he just loves the craft and class both.
He couldn’t even go into detail about what the group was installing on the back of the bus.
“They just tell me what to weld and I’ll weld it,” he said with a smile.
Both were confident in their ability to get a good job when they leave the Tulsa school. The construction of pipelines, planes, cars, shipping containers and much more require people with their burgeoning skill sets.
“I mean, everything has welding in it,” Hydock said.