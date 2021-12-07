Denton County’s coronavirus cases are fluctuating as the state confirms its first omicron variant COVID-19 infection, making for a common theme in Public Health Director Matt Richardson’s analysis — uncertainty.
Health officials have long been aiming to get the county down to about 450 cases per week, which would earn it a “moderate” designation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That goal appeared to be on track throughout October, but November was a different story entirely.
DCPH reported about 600 cases for the final week of October, and it appears the final week of November will come in a hair above that mark. But there has been no consistent trend over that time period, which included a ballooning to over 700 and subsequent drop. Richardson didn’t have answers for the swings at Tuesday’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting.
“A little bit of up and down,” Richardson said. “Wish I had an explanation. I don’t.”
That uncertainty is only amplified by the omicron variant, which has already been confirmed in several states — including Texas, as of Monday in Harris County. Richardson pointed out that confirmation isn’t much more than a formality, as the strain is likely already active in many more places.
“We anticipate it’s in several communities across Texas,” Richardson said. “When it comes to variants, containment is not a very good plan. … This community transmission happens prior to a test result. In other words, the horse is out of the barn before we can find the absence of the horse.”
Data is still inconclusive on the strain’s infection rates or sickness severity, though that hasn’t stopped researchers from giving their early assessments. Some health officials, including chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci, have gone so far as to say omicron could end up less severe than the delta strain.
Richardson didn’t give any advanced thoughts on the strain’s implications during his presentation. Reached after the meeting, he stressed that it’s just “too early to tell” with America’s current sample size.
“We’re getting these reports internationally, and the sample size for the U.S. is so small,” Richardson said. “I just don’t think we can make broad conclusions.”
Regarding a popular hypothesis for omicron, which suggests it could have a higher infection rate but lead to less severe sickness, Richardson said the theory makes sense for the natural progression of a virus. But he said any firm answers are still weeks of data away.
Part of that data includes research on vaccine effectiveness. It’s possible omicron could have mutated to the point where it renders the Pfizer and Moderna shots ineffective, requiring a new recipe to be formulated. But again, more data is needed to tell one way or another. For now, the recommendation remains that everyone over 18 get the current booster shot.
“I would think we’re going to be able to see more of that data in the month of December,” Richardson said.
That means a lot of uncertainty for the time being.
Medical examiner
Denton County reapproved its partnership with Tarrant County for medical examiner services Tuesday, including approval of a new appointment following last year’s scandals in the department.
Dr. Kendall Crowns, previously with Travis County, was sworn in Monday as the new Tarrant County medical examiner. Denton County has been part of the Tarrant County Medical Examiner District since 1989, giving it access to the services.
The office was rocked by controversy last year after the deputy medical examiner, Dr. Marc Krouse, was suspended due to autopsy errors. Dr. Nizam Peerwani additionally resigned after a judge found he provided “false, inaccurate and misleading” testimony in a 2006 death penalty case.
Denton County will pay $444,936 in the agreement for fiscal year 2022. County Judge Andy Eads, who said earlier this year he didn’t expect the controversy within the office would disrupt the agreement, said he has spoken with Crowns.
“I will say that I had a great telephone conversation with Dr. Peerwani’s replacement, and I’m very excited about meeting him,” Eads said.