With the COVID-19 virus continuing to spread throughout the United States and Texas, confusion and misinformation are spreading too. Here are some takeaways about what the virus is, and how it is impacting people.
Is the coronavirus the same as the flu?
No, it's not. Even though both can cause fever, cough and shortness of breath, the two are different viruses. Also, while the flu has existed for generations, COVID-19 is a new virus, so health officials aren't sure how it's spread, or what treats and prevents it.
More people die from the flu every year, why is this a big deal?
While it's true more people have died from the flu, COVID-19 has a higher mortality rate. Seasonal flu has a mortality rate of less than 1%, while COVID-19 has a fatality rate of 3.4%, according to the World Health Organization director-general.
What are the symptoms of coronavirus?
Patients with COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath. Some patients experience pneumonia in both lungs, multi-organ failure and in some cases death.
Is any population more susceptible to the virus?
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says older adults and people with chronic medical conditions including heart disease, diabetes and lung disease are at a higher risk to get "very sick."
What should I be doing to avoid getting sick?
Avoiding exposure is obviously the easiest way to avoid getting sick, but that's hard to predict even with no confirmed cases in Denton County. Avoid close contact with people who are sick, wash hands for at least 20 seconds frequently and stay home if you have any symptoms.
What should I do if I start feeling sick?
If you are sick, stay home. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. If you develop symptoms of a respiratory illness consistent with coronavirus (fever, cough, trouble breathing), seek medical advice. Call the office of your health care provider before you go, and tell them about your symptoms and any recent travel. They will give you instructions on how to get care without exposing other people to your illness.