As Texas began to open up Wednesday, many functions of the Texas justice system are still being worked through.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest executive order opening up Texas left some decisions in the justice system to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards and the Texas Office of Court Administration. The jail standards commission hasn’t yet issued any guidance for municipal and county jails, but on March 5 the OCA largely opened up the courts.
“Each time we would get [the OCA’s revised orders], it would say you cannot have a jury trial until June 1 … and the date would change [with each new order,” said Jamie Beck, a spokesperson for the Denton County District Attorney’s Office. “Now it says we can have them, period, but you have to follow these sets of protocols. … There are lots of hoops that our local administrative judge has to follow in order to have a jury trial.”
Beck said she believes there will be more in-person court business starting in April, with jury trials coming back in the early summer.
“That being said, it’s not officially decided when that will occur because things will have to be approved,” she said. “[Dates can change] again if the numbers spike — if there’s a spring break spike, if there’s an ‘Open Texas’ spike … then June is going to be off the table again.”
Judges must continue to permit remote participation from people other than jurors upon request, and courts should continue to take action to avoid exposure, such as encouraging social distancing and facial coverings, according to the revised orders.
Official guidance will come from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, but at the moment, nothing at the Denton County Jail will change.
“The detention officers back in the jail will be wearing masks, and the prisoners, they have masks also,” said Capt. Orlando Hinojosa, a spokesperson for the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. Calls placed to Sheriff Tracy Murphree for comment had not been returned by Thursday evening.
In-person visitation won’t open up yet either, but virtual visitation still remains. One of the measures taken last year at the jail included reducing the jail population. Since then, the jail population has remained under 1,000 — under 60% of its capacity.
Anyone arrested and transported to the Denton County Jail would have their temperature screened before entering. Those inmates would then be placed in quarantine pods until the last person who entered had gone 14 days.
“Inmates are still being medically screened before entering the jail,” spokesperson Stacy Turkoly said via telephone Thursday. “We will continue to have our quarantined pods.”