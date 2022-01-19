Denton County Public Health launched an online tool Tuesday allowing residents to self-report their positive at-home COVID test results, though Chief Epidemiologist Juan Rodriguez said it’s too early to tell how that will affect case numbers moving forward.
Any county resident can report their positive at-home test at dentoncounty.gov/covidselfreport. Parents or guardians can also report for any minors with positive results. The form asks for basic identifying information, the date and type of the test taken and date of symptom onset if the person was or is symptomatic. It also asks for vaccination status.
Rodriguez said the department knows it’s currently missing cases because at-home tests can be more convenient when available, especially with testing demand driving long waits for appointments. As for how many, he said it’s too difficult to tell at this point.
“We wanted to create something that gives us a bigger picture of what is out there,” Rodriguez said. “That is a hard number to predict.”
However many cases end up being self-reported, Rodriguez said they’ll be added to the department’s tracking data and cumulative totals, similar to how rapid tests are tracked currently. They’ll still be reviewed before being added and, in some cases, investigated if more information is needed. Rodriguez said the department is working with IT services to get that information online, which could still be over a week out.
“If something is unclear or missing, we will do a review of the case to validate it, and maybe even call,” Rodriguez said.
The national government’s free rapid test rollout began Tuesday, making every household eligible to order four rapid tests. Rodriguez said it’s hard to tell how that rollout could affect the demand for testing providers.
The rapid tests are widely considered less accurate than the molecular version, but yield results much faster. As of Monday, The Texas Department of State Health Services reported molecular positivity at 33.8%, while antigen (rapid) positivity came in at 23.2%. DCPH’s recommendation comes on a case-by-case basis.
“Proximity, timeliness — those details are important,” Rodriguez said. “The PCR [molecular] test is the gold standard. … It’s a better test overall that is going to miss less cases, but people can make that choice for themselves and factor all that in.”