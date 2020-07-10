County health officials confirmed a Frisco man in his 40s who recently died was killed by COVID-19.
His death makes the 39th such confirmed in the county.
He was only the third county resident in their 40s to be killed by the disease. Those in their 60s constitute the largest age demographic of deaths attributable to COVID-19.
Despite making up just under 52% of confirmed cases in Denton County, men account for just under 70% of virus-related deaths.
Matt Richardson, Denton County Public Health director, addressed Denton ISD school board members during a special meeting Friday, during which he spoke about the state of the pandemic in Denton County.
He told board members one of the labs used to process the county’s virus tests recently asked for a “weeklong pause” to address a testing backlog.
Jennifer Rainey, a spokesperson for DCPH, said the county uses three labs, and the primary of the three requested county officials not send anymore tests for a week. They will instead send tests to the other two labs, thereby doubling the wait time for results to eight days.
Health officials also confirmed 113 more people tested positive for the coronavirus by Friday afternoon, bringing the countywide total to 3,810.
At 26, Denton reported the largest number of people who tested positive for the virus by Friday afternoon.
Unincorporated portions of Denton County reported 20. The Colony and Lewisville each added 11 to existing tallies. Carrollton added nine.
Flower Mound added seven, and Corinth added five. Frisco and Little Elm each added four. Fort Worth and Highland Village each added three county residents with positive virus tests to their tallies, while Double Oak, Hickory Creek, Krum and Trophy Club added two each.
One more person with the virus was confirmed in each of the following: Argyle, Aubrey and Krugerville.
Local hospitals reported 63% of total hospital beds, as well as 63% of beds in intensive care units, were occupied by Friday afternoon. The information is gathered by Denton County Public Health and updated frequently.
Ventilator usage is also at an all-time high in the county since April 22, according to county health officials. Roughly one-third of ventilators in the county were in use Friday afternoon.