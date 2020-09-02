Denton County is outpacing Texas and the country in its response rate to the census so far.
Only five counties in the state had higher response rates by Wednesday: Fort Bend, Rockwall, Collin, Ellis and Williamson.
Despite that, response rates across the board are lower than most would like. As of Wednesday, Denton County’s response rate was sitting at 69.5%, Texas was at 60.5%, and the country was at 65%.
Idaho, West Virginia, Washington, Kansas and Oregon were the top five states for response rates Tuesday, each of which had a rate upward of 92%.
The census, which is conducted every 10 years, helps to determine the number of representatives certain areas get in the U.S. House of Representatives, as well as the disbursement of billions of federal dollars.
For instance, the number of Texans counted in the 2010 census was large enough that the state gained four representatives in Washington — more than any other state.
The 2020 census officially began on Jan. 21, and households began receiving guidance on responding to the census in mid-March. English speakers who haven’t responded can still do so by calling 844-330-2020. Spanish speakers can do the same by calling 844-468-2020.
Additionally, people can respond online at my2020census.gov.
The U.S. Census Bureau also sent multilingual workers out this past month to question those who hadn’t yet responded. This year’s census does not include a citizenship question.
Folks worried about whether somebody at their door is actually a census worker can look for a few indicators. The workers should have a valid ID badge with their picture, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and and expiration date. They might also be carrying a U.S. Census Bureau bag or other equipment bearing its logo.
Workers are scrambling to gather accurate information from responsive and uncooperative residents alike in time for the Sept. 30 deadline.
The bureau moved up the deadline from the statutory Dec. 31 date in an early August announcement.
The Texas secretary of state’s office was clearly troubled by the low participation rate as the Sept. 30 deadline approaches because it put out the word it has up to $15 million to spend on an advertising campaign to increase the response rate, according to the Texas Tribune.
Locals considering the lower number of college students around Denton and what that could mean for the census need not worry too much. The Census Bureau announced on June 18 it would work with university and college administrators to ensure students learning remotely due to the pandemic are counted appropriately.
“This information allows the Census Bureau to count the students where they would have been staying on April, 1, 2020, even if they went home early due to a school closure or shift to distance learning,” according to the June announcement.