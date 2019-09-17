The county tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year is set: $0.2252 per $100 property valuation.
County commissioners unanimously approved the rate in their regular meeting Tuesday morning, along with the $321.5 million budget for county operations.
Commissioners touted the rate after it was approved, noting it was the lowest tax rate since 1986.
With home valuations increasing though, the taxes on a $100,000 home will go up by $12.27, a point that had to be read aloud as the rate was adopted, according to a new state law. The law also had them read aloud that the tax rate was raised over the effective rate, which is a different measurement than the new, adopted tax rate.
"I think this confusing language is one of the things that makes the public irritated at government because it doesn't say what it means or mean what it says," Commissioner Dianne Edmondson said. "It's got to be our job to sell to our constituents that we aren't raising your taxes, we're lowering your taxes."
The new budget is $5.3 million more than last year, and includes $6 million in salary and benefit changes, funding for 23 new positions and $9 million for capital improvements.
"We really did invest limited resources in an appropriate way if you really look at what we did and best practices," County Judge Andy Eads said. "We increased funding for road and bridge — east and west — so there were some good things done."