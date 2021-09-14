Denton County Fire Marshal Roland Asebedo, officially appointed to the position in October 2020 after over 15 years with the county, died Monday from COVID-19 complications.
Along with a subsequent news release, County Judge Andy Eads announced Asebedo’s death at the start of Tuesday morning’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, confirming he had died Monday afternoon at 56 of complications from the virus.
“Roland was a shining light, always going the extra mile to ensure everyone around him was taken care of,” Eads said. “He went out of his way to make sure everyone felt welcomed, and he was always the one you could count on anytime, anywhere.”
As part of a career that spanned over 30 years in emergency services, Asebedo joined Denton County’s department in 2004. Last October, after spending years as the county’s assistant director of emergency services, he was appointed head fire marshal and director of development and emergency services.
“Eight hundred and fifty thousand citizens is a very sobering thought,” Asebedo said following his appointment. “I assure you that I take that responsibility very seriously.”
Prior to his time with Denton County, Asebedo had served as fire chief at the Highland Village Fire Department, fire marshal at the Coppell Fire Department and assistant fire chief and fire marshal at the Plainview Fire/EMS Department. Eads announced the county’s flags will remain at half-staff this week in Asebedo's honor.
Asebedo was originally from Silverton. He is survived by his mother, Mary Asebedo, wife, Michele “Mickey” Asebedo, son Jordan Asebedo, daughter Lorrin Underwood, brother Able Asebedo, sister Marilyn Leal and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Johnny Asebedo, and his sister, Venita Howell.